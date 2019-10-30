Shy Glizzy Releases 'Blood Bath' Music Video

Today, DC Native Shy Glizzy teamed up with Toronto's rising star, Pressa. Playing into the cadence of the song, the two keep up the momentum of "Blood Bath" by going bar for bar in this Halloween inspired visual. Directed by Nicholas Jandora, Glizzy and Pressa showcase their fearless attitudes while flexing jewelry, wads of money, and rhyming about the ruthless environments that they grew up in.

Watch the music video below!

After releasing his critically acclaimed album, Covered N Blood in April and EP Aloha in August, Shy Glizzy reminds listeners of his knack for clever verses and visual creativity with this release.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You