Shoegaze Duo Palm Haze Shares FLOATING with Clash

With fuzzed guitars and airy vocals, Vancouver-via-Brazil shoegaze duo Palm Haze just shared a captivating new single, "Floating" with Clash, from their newly announced album Rêve Bleu out August 30 on YHS Records.

The track follows previous single "Almost Soon" premiered withPopMatters. As Pitchfork pointed out, the band is "capable of just as furious a swirl" as My Bloody Valentine and Ride, blending alt rock, shoegaze and trip-hop influences to create a sound that's somehow heavy, dark and tranquil all at once. Vocalist/bassist Anna Wagner and guitarist/producer Lucas Inacio (aka Fløver) previously released their Tangy Dream EP in 2017 (DKFM's 3rd best shoegaze album that year). It was later released on cassette by YHS Records and on vinyl via a successful crowdfunding campaign on Qrates.

Listen here:

This new album, which draws from the duo's chaotic personal lives in 2018, they describe as "another story told by the unconscious." Anna & Fløver explain further: "While Tangy Dream feels very tangible and achievable, Rêve Bleu will bring up chaotic emotions and thoughts, taking you much further from reality and closer to the wonders of uncertainty. Where could you go? What could you do? It's a fantasy you fall on accidentally, revealing risky and forbidden paths. It's the kind of dream you're afraid of, but also tempted towards."





