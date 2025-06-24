Shock Rock Superstars GWAR Set 'The Return of Gor Gor Tour'

General on sale begins Friday, June 27th at 10am local time.
Shock rockers GWAR have announced The Return of Gor Gor Tour, a North American headline campaign kicking off October 18th in Salt Lake City with support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. General on sale begins Friday, June 27th at 10am local time.
The tour celebrates GWAR’s 40th anniversary, also supporting the forthcoming multimedia release 'The Return of Gor Gor,' out July 25th via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.
'The Return of Gor Gor' features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA during GWAR’s 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor’s return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a Semi-Translucent Etched Deep Purple Vinyl available exclusively at here and Semi-Translucent Etched Green vinyl at here. A Deluxe Hardback edition is also available.
w/ Helmet, The Dwarves & Blood Vulture
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
10/20 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
10/23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
10/24 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse
10/25 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre
10/26 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom
10/27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
10/30 - Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre
10/31 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall
11/1 - Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District
11/3 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
11/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit
11/6 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
11/8 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
11/9 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
11/11 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/12 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour*
11/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor
11/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall
11/19 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium
11/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
11/21 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
11/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
*Festival appearance
Photo credit: Shawn Stanley
