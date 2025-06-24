Shock Rock Superstars GWAR Set 'The Return of Gor Gor Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Shock rockers GWAR have announced The Return of Gor Gor Tour, a North American headline campaign kicking off October 18th in Salt Lake City with support from Helmet, The Dwarves, and Blood Vulture. General on sale begins Friday, June 27th at 10am local time.

The tour celebrates GWAR’s 40th anniversary, also supporting the forthcoming multimedia release 'The Return of Gor Gor,' out July 25th via Pit Records/Z2 Comics.

'The Return of Gor Gor' features three brand new GWAR songs mixed by Kurt Ballou (Converge, GodCity Studios) and four live tracks captured at The Masquerade in Atlanta, GA during GWAR’s 2024 tour, mixed by Chris Ronan Murphy. All songs were produced by GWAR and mastered by Alan Douches. The release also includes a 32-page comic detailing Gor Gor’s return, which is included with all versions. Vinyl editions boast an animated etching of Gor Gor on Side A, with a Semi-Translucent Etched Deep Purple Vinyl available exclusively at here and Semi-Translucent Etched Green vinyl at here. A Deluxe Hardback edition is also available.

THE RETURN OF GOR GOR TOUR

w/ Helmet, The Dwarves & Blood Vulture

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

10/20 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

10/23 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

10/24 - Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

10/25 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

10/26 - Bend, OR @ Midtown Ballroom

10/27 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

10/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/30 - Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade & Convention Centre

10/31 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

11/1 - Edmonton, AB @ Fan Park @ Ice District

11/3 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

11/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit

11/6 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

11/8 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/9 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

11/11 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/12 - Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

11/13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

11/15 - Orlando, FL @ Warped Tour*

11/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor

11/18 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall

11/19 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium

11/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

11/21 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

11/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

*Festival appearance

Photo credit: Shawn Stanley

Comments