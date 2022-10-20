Shira Elias (Formerly of Turkuaz) Announces EP & Shares 'HOOK'D' Single

LA-based futuristic R&B-funk artist, Shira Elias, announces her sophomore EP, SERVICES the EP, due out December 2 and available for pre-order now. "HOOK'D," the first taste of the project, is a romantic funk-filled groove, out everywhere now.

Alongside new music, Elias will perform live and solo across Southern California this November, and join the new Cool Cool Cool funk outfit at North Beach Music Festival this December. Find a full list of dates below, with tickets and more information available now here.

The forthcoming six-track collection from Shira Elias, SERVICES the EP﻿, encapsulates the singer's growth as she further establishes her sound and discovers more of herself-both as an artist and as a person. The release of the EP picks up where Elias' 2020 debut EP, GOODS the EP left off. It kicks off a new chapter for the singer, one that is refined and self-assured.

Elias explains, "Where 'GOODS' was my first solo endeavor, really trying to find a voice while still living and grinding in New York, 'SERVICES' is me exploring a new world, moving to Los Angeles during a global pandemic, and trying to love who I am. I think you can really hear the evolution and the difference in the writing and production. Produced by MEGA, Elias is thrilled to share her most realized body of work to date.

The EP's first single out today, "HOOK'D" explores the thrilling early stages of an all-consuming crush, and is just a taste of what's to come from the captivating vocalist. The track masterfully blends Elias' smooth vocals with a funky bassline and an electric, futuristic R&B sound.

"'HOOK'D' is about animalistic love; that carnal, raw, exciting feeling of the chase at the beginning of a connection," shares Elias. "It's supposed to sound like the sparks that fly and build inside of you when you are attracted to someone but the mystery of not knowing where it will go."

Elias joined established nine-piece funk outfit Turkuaz in 2014 and spent the following seven years touring both nationally and internationally before the band parted ways in late 2021. With the band, she recorded six albums and played iconic venues worldwide like Red Rocks Amphitheater, The Blue Note Tokyo, New York's Terminal 5 and Bonnaroo. In 2020, Elias' delivered her debut solo project, GOODS the EP, and officially cemented herself as a promising, dynamic solo artist.

Filled with confidence and her own blend of funk, soul and R&B, the EP caught the attention of several leading tastemakers including PopMatters, who premiered the debut single "NAH" wrote, the track, "radiates with a confident fire...a commanding vocal delivery," and Atwood Magazine, added the debut EP "mixes the classic sounds of 90s R&B and 80s pop..[with a] sultry, joyous and fresh spin."

After Turkuaz dissolved, Elias spent summer 2022 touring-from opening for George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic to performing a string of dates with the iconic Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew of Talking Heads. Most recently, Elias, along with several of her former Turkuaz bandmates have come together to form an all new funk outfit called Cool Cool Cool. This time, the group promises to check in with each other, communicate and create music on their own terms. Now, Elias returns with her most commanding solo work to date-one that captures the evolution of both her artistry and humanity, and fearlessly unpacks the layered highs and lows of drastic life changes.

With "HOOK'D," out everywhere now, Shira Elias melds soul, R&B and funk as she dives head first into an otherworldly crush. Pre-order the forthcoming project now, SERVICES the EP, by Elias and see her live across Southern California next month with tickets on sale now here. Keep up on Instagram and Facebook for much more from the soulful vocalist.

Listen to the new single here: