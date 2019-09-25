Sheryl Crow and Gibson Team Up for New Guitar

Gibson--the legitimate leader in professional instruments-has teamed with nine-time GRAMMY Award-winner Sheryl Crow to present the new Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme acoustic guitar. All Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme guitars will be sold through Authorized Gibson dealers.

Created for Sheryl Crow and based off her own Gibson Country Western, the features of the Gibson Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme signature are designed to deliver the sweet voice of the classic Country Western design with the added punch created from Gibson Acoustic's 1930's Advanced bracing pattern. The Thermally Aged Sitka spruce top and hide glue provide additional projection and increased expression with a wider dynamic range. Each guitar is outfitted with the astounding Amulet M analog pickup for accurate tone and response of the instrument when amplified. The Gibson Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme marks the most highly customized Country Western in Gibson's history and it is finished in a gorgeous Antique Cherry which reveals the natural grain and beauty of this transcendent acoustic guitar. Every Gibson Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme will be hand-signed by the artist and arrive with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The release of the new Sheryl Crow Country Western Supreme arrives just as the multiplatinum, singer-songwriter-musician has unveiled her 10th album titled Threads. Threads (Valory Music Co.) features collaborations from almost two-dozen artists including Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Bonnie Raitt, Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Joe Walsh, Gary Clark Jr., and more.

Gibson Brands, the world's most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brandsportfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand, as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and Gibson Pro Audio division brands Cerwin Vega, KRK Systems and Stanton. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands.





Related Articles View More Music Stories