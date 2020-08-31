Sheryl Crow Will Join Audible's WORDS AND MUSIC Storytelling Lineup

Sheryl Crow will be the latest legendary musician to create for ‘Words + Music.'

Audible Inc., the world's largest producer and provider of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks, along with Gunpowder & Sky, the fast-growing independent entertainment company for the streaming generation, today announced that Sheryl Crow will be the latest legendary musician to create for 'Words + Music,' Audible's growing collection of performances that showcase musical storytelling.

As part of the recently announced multi-project deal between the companies - involving original audio productions combining storytelling and music - Crow will perform her first Audible Original, Sheryl Crow: Words + Music. In this musical narrative, nine-time Grammy Award-winner Crow shares an intimate account of her life and music. She takes listeners through the rich history of her career, examining the personal experiences and relationships that informed her artistic journey, and revisiting the songs that made her a household name.

Crow's Audible Original will be available to listeners as part of the recently announced Audible Plus catalog.

"Songwriting has always been exceptionally meaningful to me because it has allowed me to share what I've seen and learned throughout my life," said Crow. "It's an honor to work with Gunpowder & Sky and Audible, a company that supports and celebrates storytelling, to dive deeper into these songs that represent so much of what I've experienced."

The inaugural title from this collaboration between Audible and Gunpowder & Sky, St. Vincent: Words + Music, is set to premiere exclusively on Audible in the Audible Plus catalog today, August 31. Previously announced upcoming works from the multi-project deal include titles from renowned artists Smokey Robinson and Alanis Morissette, set to debut on Audible later this fall. These musical storytelling productions will round out a robust slate of Audible Originals featuring exclusive audio entertainment created by celebrated storytellers from the worlds of entertainment, theater, journalism, comedy, literature and more. Previously released highly regarded Audible Originals from the existing 'Words + Music' slate include James Taylor's Break Shot: My First 21 Years, Patti Smith at the Minetta Lane, and Common's Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life. Additional 'Words + Music' projects hitting Audible soon include Tom Morello at Minetta Lane Theatre premiering exclusively on Audible on August 31, and Rufus Wainwright's Road Trip Elegies: Montreal to New York also debuting later this fall.

For more information on this title, please visit www.audible.com/upcomingoriginals

