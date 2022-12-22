Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sharon Watkins Releases 'The One That Got Away'

The track is off her upcoming debut album set for 18th November 2022.

Nottingham-based Pop/Soul artist Sharon Watkins returns with the ballad 'The One That Got Away', third official single off her upcoming debut album set for 18th November 2022.

Her previous tracks 'Proud' and 'Stranded' achieved overwhelming success, amassing over 250k views on YouTube and 150k on Spotify, and gained the support from major media outlets like BBC Introducing, Wonderland Magazine and Earmilk.

Building on this, Sharon Watkins' last single won the international song contest "Song of the Summer", run by California-based company "Artist Republik", triumphing as an underdog against more than 10,000 entries. Collaborating with producer Sam Miller (The Hoosiers, One Direction), 'The One That Got Away' is an intimate acoustic ballad about escaping a toxic relationship, growing stronger and embracing new beginnings, boasting enchanting piano melodies and the singer's signature soulful vocals.

A collaboration with choreographer Stewart Arnold (Kate Bush) and dancer Florivaldo Mossi who played Michael Jackson in the West End show 'Thriller Live', the powerful music video uses contemporary dance as the ultimate expression of conflicting feelings and the struggles of abusive relationships.

The stunning visuals show Sharon Watkins singing in an empty theatre observing the performance, which cleverly breaks the third wall when the female dancer dives from the stage into an underwater struggle, symbolising the emotional and mental turmoil surrounding the difficult break-up.

With the gentle music building to its passionate finale, 'The One That Got Away' evolves into an empowering and relatable anthem about dealing with pain and moving on, whilst the video brings resolution as the singer is seen swimming away and emerging stronger, having escaped the past and embraced her fresh start.

Born in Manchester and now living in Nottingham, Sharon Watkins has always been involved in the local music scene. Luckily, an unexpected break to her marketing career gave the singer-songwriter the opportunity to immerse herself in her artistic career with the creation of her upcoming album, teased through the intimate singles 'Proud', 'Stranded' and 'The One That Got Away'. In addition to the highly anticipated debut record release, Sharon Watkins is planning to launch a number of online "Live Lounge" events to celebrate the premier with her strong online fanbase.

Drawing inspiration from a wide variety of music genres and iconic Pop stars such as Adele, Paul McCartney and Bruno Mars, Sharon Watkins is ready to solidify herself as a highly accomplished artist to watch for the future. With lots of projects and events in the pipeline, she is firmly on route to become a household name in the UK. Follow her on her social media platforms to keep up with her latest releases and live performances.

Listen to the new single here:



