Shaffer/Barlow Project Release Lyric Video For Holiday Classic 'Silent Night'

On the heels of the release of their holiday EP Winter Nights, Iced Earth founder, songwriter, guitarist and producer Jon Schaffer and former Iced Earth vocalist Matt Barlow unveil a new lyric video for the holiday classic "Silent Night." The video comes on the heels of their recently released video for "We Three Kings" (seen here) and is the perfect visual backdrop for the unique musical interpretation by the Schaffer/Barlow Project. The EP was originally offered via Kickstarter and fans can go to https://www.icedearthmerch.com to purchase their copy now.

"It was such a pleasure working on this record with Jon! We were able to do something that we had envisioned for many years and present it to our friends and fans in the most genuine way possible. These classic songs have a lot of heart and hold great memories for so many people. We hope that they continue to give people joy and inspiration," explains Matt Barlow.

Winter Nights was born out of a long-standing desire between Schaffer and Barlow to work together again.

The idea to work on holiday songs was interesting to both guys. The EP features holiday classics like "Silent Night" and "Little Drummer Boy" as well as new interpretations of the Iced Earth classics "Watching Over Me" and "I Died For You." The artwork was created by Sun Khamunaki. Winter Nights is available on all digital streaming services here: https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/schafferbarlowproject/winter-nights.

Watch the lyric video here:

