Seventeen Drops '_world' (Feat. Anne-Marie)

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN joined forces with the English singer Anne-Marie for a new version of their single "_WORLD (Feat. Anne-Marie)," released at midnight ET.

"_WORLD" is the lead single from SEVENTEEN's latest album SECTOR 17 released on July 18. Amplified by Anne-Marie's plain-spoken vocals, the new version of the urban R&B track endearingly delivers the sentiment of hope and excitement in entering a 'new world' built for 'you and me.' The underbar that prefaces the title asks the listener to also imagine and define their own ideal world.

SECTOR 17 scored SEVENTEEN's highest charting on the Billboard 200, debuting at No. 4. Like many of their previous hits, the band's main producer and leader of their vocal unit WOOZI took part in producing the album as well as the lead single "_WORLD," credited for both its lyrics and composition.

SEVENTEEN are currently touring across North America for their headline tour 'BE THE SUN.' After their action-packed shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth and Chicago, the K-pop supergroup will bring their must-see show to Washington DC next. Shows in Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto and Newark are set to follow.

In addition to chart records, a world tour and a global collaboration, the 13-piece act continues to blaze through multiple milestones with three nods for the MTV Video Music Awards slated for this weekend. SEVENTEEN are nominated for Best New Artist, Best K-Pop and PUSH Performance of the Year.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2021 as the first-ever K-pop artist featured for MTV Push.

SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN one of the only two artists in K-pop history alongside BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales. The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart.

