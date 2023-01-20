Sevdaliza/The-Dream Collaborator Stwo Unveils New Single

Prolific French producer Stwo has returned from a years-long hiatus with his most ethereal work to date.

Building upon a catalog that includes acclaimed collaborations with the likes of Sevdaliza, Jeremih, and The-Dream (alongside production for 6LACK and Drake), his new single "Go Back" (out now via Ultra Records) is a lush, organic outgrowth of heady synths and vocal chops that reintroduce himself as a sought-after electronic creative.

It's the level of quality that's led Stwo to support from the likes of Pitchfork and The FADER who have praised him for his "immaculately produced soundscapes."

It's been a long and winding road for Stwo, the Parisian artist who is considered one of the most talented producers in hip-hop. Growing up in a musical family, he began experimenting with instruments and joined a band at a young age. However, it was the explosive French Touch scene who truly ignited his musical passions. He immediately decided to try and make electronic music of his own, downloading digital audio workstation Logic Pro.

It was when he began combining this love for electronic music with the sounds of hip-hop that Stwo's career really began to take off. In particular, hearing Drake's seminal Nothing Was The Same album proved to be a pivotal moment for him. He began making music inspired by the seminal album and was then asked to come out to Toronto by Drake's producer Noah "40" Shebib to work on new music.

Before long he was collaborating with some of the biggest names on the scene, including Frank Ocean, Jeremih, Roy Woods, Majid Jordan and Nosaj Thing, and amassing hundreds of millions of streams. Fast-forward to 2023, and Stwo is ready now prepared to release "Go Back" with more music coming soon. One of the most talented producers in the game, Stwo's long-overdue return is a cause for genuine celebration.

Listen to the new single here: