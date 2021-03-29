Sessions Exclusively Presents Grammy Winners Hootie & The Blowfish Broadcast April 23

Sessions is excited to announce a new livestream performance by one of America's most beloved bands, Grammy-winning Hootie & the Blowfish. The virtual performance will be an online presentation of the tour-closing performance from their hugely successful 2019 Group Therapy Tour, broadcast exclusively via Sessions Live on Friday, April 23 at 6PM PT/9PM ET.

The acclaimed group will perform some of their greatest hits, including "Hold My Hand," "Only Wanna Be With You," "Time" and "Let Her Cry" in never-before-aired footage from their sold-out homecoming stop in Columbia, South Carolina - the band's first return to playing the city where it all began in almost 20 years. Fans who missed out on attending the live shows, or who want to relive those fun nights they shared together, can tune in to experience this live stream.

"We loved every minute of being back on stage together - especially in Columbia," shared lead singer Darius Rucker. "We all miss live music right now, so we're really excited to be able to offer this show to our fans who can now experience the energy of that night from home."

"We're thrilled that Hootie & the Blowfish have chosen to make Sessions the home for this very special performance," said Sessions co-Founder Tim Westergren. "Live streaming continues to integrate ever more closely with physical performances as globally popular artists discover the value of an infinite virtual stage."

Early-bird GA tickets priced at $15 are on sale now at SessionsLive.com/Hootie/tickets . GA ticket prices will increase to $20 on April 20 at 9 p.m. ET. VIP ticket packages priced at $250 are also available, which include access to the live stream as well as an autographed tour pass and access to an exclusive virtual afterparty Q&A session with the band.

Formed at the University of South Carolina in 1986 in Columbia, the band broke through with their Billboard chart-topping 1994 debut Cracked Rear View, which has been certified Diamond and remains among the top 10 best-selling studio albums of all time. The band's blend of rock, blues, soul, and pop music endeared them to fans worldwide, helping them sell more than 25 million records to date. In addition to the sold-out Group Therapy Tour, the band also released new album Imperfect Circle in late 2019 under a new record deal with Universal Music Group's Capitol Nashville.

Photo Credit: Todd & Chris Owyoung