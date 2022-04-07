Seratones Share New Track 'Pleasure'

Today, Seratones share their sensual new track "Pleasure," the latest single from Love & Algorhythms, their upcoming album due April 29th via New West Records (pre-order here).

The new song from the Shreveport, Louisiana-based band - fronted by the gospel-trained powerhouse frontwoman and activist A.J. Haynes - follows previously released tracks "Good Day," "Two of a Kind" and "Dark Matter.'' "Pleasure" continues Seratones' unexpected fusion of disco-indebted vocals and buoyant synth rhythms.

Inspired by the writings of Afrofuturist author Octavia Butler, the track's immaculately layered vocals soar and slide along the slopes of sawlike synths. "In 'Pleasure', I wanted to emulate one of Butler's aliens playing in a Giorgio Moroder Venutian soundscape, a gleaming creature designed for pleasure and multiplicity," Haynes reveals.

Seratones are known for their powerhouse live shows, most recently performing a number of stellar live shows at SXSW. They have also previously toured with the likes of Charles Bradley, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, and are set for a number of headline shows and tour dates with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones in the coming months. See all dates below and get your tickets here.

Love & Algorhythms follows Seratones' breakout debut and sophomore records, which found the band performing on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music's Tiny Desk, and more. Now, three years later, Seratones dive into the joyful struggle to find pleasure in a world designed to destroy you on Love & Algorhythms, which was produced by Paul Butler at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas.

With themes ranging from Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the challenges rooted in Haynes' work as a counselor in one of Louisiana's last-standing abortion clinics, Haynes says, "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I'm most interested in at this moment: getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy." Throughout the record Haynes & co. explore the many different paths towards revolution-the kind of complex, disruptive, personal revolutions that can open transformative portals to a better future.

Listen to the new single here;

Seratones Tour Dates

Apr 23 Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Festival

May 6 Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea Live

May 7 New Orleans, LA - JAZZ Fest - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

May 13 New York, NY - WFUV Party at City Winery Pier 57

Jun 1 Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

Jun 3 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amp *

Jun 4 Wilmington, NC - Riverfront Amp *

Jun 5 Richmond, VA - Meadowbrook Park *

Jun 7 Burlington, VT - Shelburne Museum Green *

Jun 8 Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

June 9 Holyoke MA - Race Street Live

Jun 10 New Haven, CT - Westville Bowl *

Jun 11 Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony *

Jun 12 Bethlehem, PA - Steelstacks *

Sep 11 St. Louis, MO - Music at the Intersection

*notes dates with Fitz and The Tantrums + St. Paul & The Broken Bones