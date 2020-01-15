Semisonic's Dan Wilson To Release New Solo Single 'Eventually' on January 24

Today, the Grammy-winning songwriter and Semisonic frontman Dan Wilson was featured on the hit podcast Song Exploder, where he broke down their Grammy-nominated (Best Rock Song, 1999) #1 hit single "Closing Time."

"I've been a Song Exploder listener and fan since the podcast started. I love how Hrishikesh Hirway coaxes his guests into surprisingly deep dives into a song. It's always fascinating hearing what it takes to create great music," said Dan Wilson.

Most recently, Semisonic reunited during the summer of 2019 where they played SummerFest and Basilica Block Party in their hometown of Minneapolis, MN.

In lieu of releasing a new album in 2019, and now heading into 2020, Wilson is releasing a new single each month including songs like "Sunshine," "A Modest Proposal" and "Too Much ii." On January 24, Wilson will release his next single titled "Eventually."

In 2017, he released a critically-acclaimed solo album Re-Covered where he revisited songs he wrote with other artists including Adele, Chris Stapleton and others.

For the last four years, Wilson has been publishing a video series titled Words & Music in Six Seconds. First via the now defunct Vine and now on Instagram, Wilson gives tidbits about songwriting, life, the creative process, working relationships, and lots more all in compact, 6-second videos.





