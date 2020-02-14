Sega Bodega's Debut Album 'Salvador' Out Now

Salvador - the debut album from Glaswegian producer, singer, songwriter and label head Sega Bodega - is out now. After a full fan preview on Instagram Live last night, the album is available to buy and stream on all digital platforms alongside a video for album track "Raising Hell".

Following a two-year period of self-discovery and transformation, Sega Bodega - AKA Salvador Navarrete - releases one of the 2020's most anticipated albums. With a hand in countless creative endeavors since the release of his 2018 self*care EP, including acclaimed production work for artists like Oklou, Cosima, and Shygirl, plus A&R and artist development under his NUXXE label, the release of Bodega's stunning debut marks a huge achievement for one of electronic music's most exciting artists. Including the acclaimed singles "U Suck" and "Salv Goes To Hollywood", the album arrives shortly after a video for third single "Raising Hell", directed by Hugh Mulhern (Fontaines DC, Hare Squead, Inhaler).

"I played Hugh's party in 2017 and we've been talking about working together since," explains Bodega. "He had this idea of summoning heaven and hell and pulled it off beautifully."

The borderless world of Salvador combines Bodega's rich lyrical themes with his signature otherworldly production. Tracks muse on his relationship with alcohol, romance, his mental health, and broader themes of life and death. Last year, a summer of touring saw Bodega center himself as the frontman of his live show while experimenting with its arrangement. His most recent show at London's St. Pancras Old Church reimagined his works into orchestral arrangements alongside a live string quartet, described by London In Stereo as "truly mesmerising".

As 2019 closed, Bodega's production on NUXXE co-owner Shygirl's "BB" claimed spots in many best-of lists including Dazed, The FADER, FACT, and the Guardian, and was last week added to BBC 6Music's playlist after a debut live session on the station. The release of his debut album only marks the start of a transformative year for one of pop's great polymaths.

Sega Bodega - Salvador

(February 14th - NUXXE)

1. 2 Strong

2. Masochism

3. Raising Hell

4. U Got The Fever

5. Heaven Knows

6. Salv Goes To Hollywood

7. Knox (Interlude)

8. Smell of the Rubber

9. U Suck

10. Calvin

11. Kuvasz In Snow





