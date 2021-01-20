Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Seddy Hendrinx Releases New Visual For 'Run It Up'

Featuring G Herbo And Jetsonmade.

Jan. 20, 2021  

Seddy Hendrinx Releases New Visual For 'Run It Up'

Generation Now/Asylum Records artist, Seddy Hendrinx, releases his latest visual for "Run It Up" featuring G Herbo, on his birthday.

The song, which comes from his last EP release, Say Less, is directed by Chidiebere Udogwu. In the video, Seddy, Super-Producer Jetsonmade and G Herbo are seen in black and white, with luxury cars and cash to go along with the lyrics.

Seddy has been quickly gaining attention from the music industry with his undeniable raps and beats.

Complex Magazine named Seddy as one of the top artists to watch for 2021, alongside some of todays hottest acts in music. Seddy is also gearing up for another EP set to release later this year.

Click the link below to watch the new video for "Run It Up" and stream Seddy Hendrinx' "Say Less" on every platform.




Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Forward Theater Presents THE NICETIES by Eleanor Burgess
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand
  • 9 Wayne Brady Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Overture Center for the Arts Presents National Geographic Live: Life on Other Worlds