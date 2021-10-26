Secondhand Serenade Set To Release New Album 'Just Because You Sing Loud' In 2022

Emo-Pop Rocker Secondhand Serenade (AKA John Vesely) is set to release new album Just Because You Sing Loud in 2022 with his first single ONE setting things off on November 12th. The release of this new album will kick off with a tour of the same name across 32 US cities starting on November 1st.

He'll be releasing singles regularly through the tour building up to the release of the new album, his first full project since 2017. The name of his album/tour stems from a unique confrontation Vesely recently had. He and his wife recently moved into a temporary apartment while awaiting construction to finish on their new Nashville home. Following a few months of a not-so-happy neighbor complaining about his songwriting sessions and banging on walls, Vesely woke up to an aggressive letter on his door complaining about the noise that was summed up with the statement "Just Because You Sing Loud Doesn't Mean Its Good".

At first, the note was hurtful to Vesely as he had never experienced this kind of pushback from neighbors in the past. However, he quickly turned the letter into a form of inspiration for his forthcoming album. Now, the letter remains framed on a wall in his studio serving as a reminder that any of life's negativity can be turned into something positive.

When asked his upcoming tour/album Just Because You Sing Loud, Secondhand Serenade said, "To say that I'm excited to get back on the road again is an understatement. I've also been working hard to finish this next album, which is a total throwback to my roots. So it should be really fun to add some of these new songs into the set and see some first listen reactions in real time. We're definitely ending 2021 on a strong note!"

In the early days of social networking, there were no classes, no courses, no gurus to assist musicians in building a fan base. Yet in the mid-2000's, Secondhand Serenade used his hard work and determination to connect with fans online and build a community of followers which resulted in the then Bay Area resident reaching the number 1 unsigned artist spot on MySpace after the release of his debut album, Awake.

He would later re-release the acoustic project as the first ever artist signed to the now famed Glassnote Records. Vesely followed that up with his 2008 Danny Lohner-produced album, A Twist In My Story, which would catapult the emo-pop songwriter to the top of the charts. The lead single, a part piano ballad, part pop-rock tune called "Fall For You" would solidify the first major hit for both the artist and the young label, securing its spot in the top 5 at US radio, eventually going 3-times platinum.

International touring, late night shows and award show appearances became the new norm for the singer-songwriter who was quickly becoming the voice of the emo generation. Fast forward to a post pandemic life and Secondhand Serenade is now priming yet another full album along with a nationwide, headlining tour. The timing couldn't be better with a resurgence in the emo scene and a new project worth of material rolling out over the coming months.

Tour Dates

MON, NOV 1 - St Louis, MO Old Rock House

TUE, NOV 2 - Fort Wayne, IN Piere's

WED, NOV 3 - Ashwaubenon, WI EPIC Event Center

FRI, NOV 5 - Minneapolis, MN Cabooze

SAT, NOV 6 - Fargo, ND The Hall at Fargo Brewing Company

SUN, NOV 7 - Madison, WI Majestic Theater

TUE, NOV 9 - Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig

WED, NOV 10 - Warrendale, PA Jergels Rhythm Grille

THU, NOV 11 - Buffalo, NY Buffalo Iron Works

SUN, NOV 14 - Stroudsburg, PA Sherman Theater

TUE, NOV 16 - Allston, MA Brighton Music Hall

WED, NOV 17 - New York, NY Gramercy Theatre

THU, NOV 18 - Albany, NY Empire Live

FRI, NOV 19 - Atlantic City, NJ Anchor Rock Club

SUN, NOV 21 - Richmond, VA Legacy Concerts

MON, NOV 22 - Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall

TUE, NOV 23 - Greensboro, NC The Blind Tiger

WED, NOV 24 - Leesburg, VA Tally Ho Theater

WED, DEC 1 - Houston, TX Scout Bar

THU, DEC 2 - Austin, TX Come And Take It Live

FRI, DEC 3 - San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

SAT, DEC 4 - Lubbock, TX Jake's Backroom

SUN, DEC 5- Dallas, TX Trees

WED, DEC 8 - Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre

THU, DEC 9 - Anaheim, CA The Parish At House Of Blues

FRI, DEC 10 - Fresno, CA Strummer

SAT, DEC 11 - San Diego, CA House Of Blues

MON, DEC 13 - Seattle, WA El Corazon

WED, DEC 15 - Salt Lake City, UT The Grand @ The Complex

THU, DEC 16 - Denver, CO Bluebird Theater

FRI, DEC 17 - Omaha, NE Barnato

SAT, DEC 18 - Joliet, IL The Forge