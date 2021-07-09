Sebastian Javier Returns With New Single 'Crystal Ball'

Argentina-born and Toronto-based singer, songwriter, and personality Sebastian Javier has returned with his brand new single "Crystal Ball" (Spanish Version). The track is available to stream and download starting today HERE. Sebastian has also unveiled an Heirmanos-directed official music video for the track. In the cinematic visual, Sebastian stumbles into a new world while trying to discover what the future of his love life holds. Watch it on his official YouTube channel HERE.

On "Crystal Ball" (Spanish Version), soft acoustic guitar underscores Sebastian's dynamic delivery before a bouncy R&B chorus. "You wish you could tell the future, so you know if she's going to stay with you or not," Sebastian shares. "The song directly correlates to my 14-year-old self wishing I knew the future."

Sebastian Javier recently announced his signing to Elektra Records in an exclusive interview with Billboard, and released "Bad For Me" alongside an official music video. Upon its release, the track received praise from People en Espanol, Sweety High, Univision, and more. Last month, he returned with "Mala Para Mi", a Spanish language version of the track. Watch the song's music video HERE.

Sebastian's latest releases present his scorching signature style steeped in both pop and Latin. He adds, "I was making songs that truly felt like they were mine. I could be versatile and show my Argentinian side and my Canadian side. Since I love pop music, I thought, 'Why can't we do it in Spanish?'"

Sebastian has all the makings of global pop's new leading man, and his recent single set the stage for much more new music later this year.

Stay tuned for more from Sebastian Javier soon.

Sebastian Javier closes the gap between Latin and pop music, South America and North America, and Spanish and English. The Toronto-based Argentinian singer, songwriter, personality, and artist translates his unbelievable journey from a warm childhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina through cold struggle in Kitchener, Ontario to the verge of international stardom. Moving to Canada from Argentina at 12-years-old, he started vlogging to support himself and his mother. He launched the popular That Spanish Boy YouTube channel, often trended, appeared at MAGCON, and built a global audience. At the same time, he cultivated a sonic style of his own, integrating pop, R&B, and Latin. During 2020, he caught the attention of Elektra Records and signed to the label. After independently amassing millions of streams and views, Sebastian's story comes into focus on his major label debut releases "Bad For Me", "Mala Para Mi", and "Crystal Ball" (Spanish Version).

Photo Credit: Patrick Ryder