Sebadoh Share Preview Of New Album On NPR First Listen, ACT SURPRISED Out 5/24 via Dangerbird Records

Indie-rock pioneers Sebadoh will release their first new studio album in more than six years Act Surprised on May 24th via Dangerbird Records. Today, the band shared an special preview of the full album on NPR First Listen.

Listen to Act Surprised via NPR First Listen.

NPR Music stated, "With Act Surprised, Sebadoh kicks off its fourth decade with rare cohesiveness of vision, in a string of spiky, aggressive three-minute rock songs that don't let their jagged edges obscure the throbbing heart at their center."

Act Surprised continues the soulful collaboration that's defined the band since 1991's Sebadoh III and 1994's Bakesale. The new batch of songs reaffirms how vital the creative partnership is between members Lou Barlow, Jason Loewenstein, and Bob D'Amico.

When Barlow recently moved back to his home state of Massachusetts following a series of personal changes, he pressed the restart button and, in time, felt the incentive to reach out to Jason and Bob again to reunite and start work on a new album. The trio convened and began recording in their original stomping grounds in western Massachusetts where they first formed back in 1988. Along with producer/sound engineer Justin Pizzoferrato, Sebadoh have delivered one of the best records of their career. Act Surprised is a 15-song collection that's as dynamic and visceral as anything the band has ever committed to tape.

Sebadoh shared the news of their new album with the release of lead single "celebrate the void" which received acclaim from Pitchfork, The New York Times, Consequence of Sound, and Rolling Stone who called it called it "a brooding head-nodder." The FADER called "stunned" a "...scuzzy, paranoid-sounding song, underpinned by Jason Loewenstein's weary snarl." Stereogum described "raging river" as "taking aim at conspiracy theorists and people manipulated by fake new." Watch the video for the latest single "sunshine."

Act Surprised is available for pre-save/pre-order and includes an instant download of "sunshine," "raging river," "stunned," and "celebrate the void."

Tracklist:

01) phantom

02) celebrate the void

03) follow the breath

04) medicate

05) see-saw

06) vacation

07) stunned

08) fool

09) raging river

10) sunshine

11) act surprised

12) battery

13) belief

14) leap year

15) Reykjavik

Tour Dates:

05/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls

05/23: Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

05/24: Evanston, IL - Space

05/25: Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club

05/26: Omaha, NE - Reverb

05/28: Denver, CO - Globe Hall

05/29: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

05/31: Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge

06/01: Vancouver, BC - Fox Caberet

06/02: Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern

06/05: San Francisco, CA - Slims

06/06: Los Angeles, CA - Roxy

06/07: San Diego, CA - Casbah

06/08: Santa Ana, CA - La Santa

06/09: Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

06/10: Albuquerque, NM - Launch Pad

06/12: Austin, TX - Parish

06/13: Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (upstairs)

06/14: New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jacks

06/15: Atlanta, GA - The Earl

06/16: Asheville, NC - Mothlight

06/18: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

06/19: Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

06/20: Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

06/21: Holyoke, MA - Gateway City Arts Center

06/22: Boston, MA - The Sinclair

07/11: Montreal, PQ - Ritz*

07/12: Toronto, ON - Horsehoe Tavern*

07/13: Detroit, MI - Shelter*

07/14: Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop*

07/16: Cincinnati, OH - Woodward Theatre*

07/17: St. Louis, MO - The Ready Room*

07/18: Nashville, TN - Exit/In*

07/19: Birmingham, AL - Saturn*

07/20: Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

07/22: Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall*

07/23: Washington, DC - Black Cat*

07/24: Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts*

07/26: New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom*

07/27: Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes*

09/20: Koln, DE - Stadtgarten

09/21: Hamburg, DE - Reeperbahn Festival

09/22: Berlin, DE - Musik & Frieden / Blue Room

09/24: Groningen, NL - Vera

09/25: Nijmegen, NL - Doornroosje

09/26: Rotterdam, NL - Rotown

09/27: Antwerp, BE - Trix

09/28: Brighton, UK - Patterns

09/29: London, UK - Scala

10/01: Bristol, UK - Fleece

10/02: Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

10/03: Leeds, UK - Brudenell

10/04: Glasgow, UK - Broadcast

10/05: Manchester, UK - O2 Academy 2

10/07: Paris, FR - Le petit Bain

10/09: Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzoki

10/10: Barcelona, ES - Razz 2

10/11: Madrid, ES - Sala

10/12: Valencia, ES - 16 Toneladas

10/13: Majorca, ES- Fabric Ramis

10/14: Cadiz, ES - Edificia Constitucion 1812

10/16: Vigo, ES - La Iguana

* w/ Eleanor Friedberger





