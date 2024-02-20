Seb Wildblood Alias Waterworld Makes Return With 'Touch Me'

His new album is set for release this spring.

By: Feb. 20, 2024
Seb Wildblood Alias Waterworld Makes Return With 'Touch Me'

Seb Wildblood alias Waterworld's self-titled debut mini-lp is set for release this spring via all my thoughts.

The first single, "Touch Me," showcases a potent blend of retro drums, driving italo basslines, and synth melodies that are plucked straight out of the 80's, amped up with a more contemporary production style.

Listen to the new release here:






Videos