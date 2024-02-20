Seb Wildblood Alias Waterworld Makes Return With 'Touch Me'

1
Ariana Grande Will Drop More 'yes, and?' Remixes
Ariana Grande is dropping new 'yes, and?' remixes. The new EP will feature remixes by The Blessed Madonna's Godsquad, Jonas Blue, and Felix Jaehn. While the original song has a length of 3:35, the Blessed Madonna's Godsquad remix adds nearly two minutes onto the original length, coming in at about 5 minutes.
Luanne Hunt Releases 24th Studio Album
Hunt draws inspiration from her personal experiences and the state of the world in her songwriting. Her single 'If You See Peace' is a call for mankind to put aside differences and work together for the greater good. The album also features tracks such as 'No Better Days,' 'You Are My Dream,' and the title track, 'Miles & Memories.'
TESLA Release Double LP 'Real To Reel Vol I' For Record Store Day
Originally released on June 5, 2007, Real to Reel Vol I is a cover song studio album that pays homage to classic rock tunes from the late 1960s and early 1970s. TESLA brings their unique touch to these iconic tracks, recorded using analog tape and vintage equipment, with a dedication to preserving the raw, authentic sound of the era.