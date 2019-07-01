Scottish Composer Casts Spellbinding Egyptian Sounds in New Track

Tish Tindall AKA The Fabulous TT, Scottish composer and staple in the musical theater industry will release her second single 'Valley of The Kings' from the anticipated album 'Piano Fifty'. 'Valley of The Kings' is available on iTunes July 1st 2019.

'Valley of The Kings' is already being highly received by industry peers, Scottish actress Ruth Connell (CW's Supernatural) saying on Twitter"Aye - a big shout out to the The Fab TT, beautiful sounds" in support of 'Valley of The Kings'.

"I was eight years old when I first sat at the piano and felt the music flow from my fingers. It was only when I had piano lessons ten years later that I realised that not everybody did that"! Said Tindall.

Tish is paving the way for other Scottish talent as the Co-Owner of Lossiemouth Entertainment Academy in the North Coast of Scotland. She is attracting the attention of film producers worldwide with her music being compared to Hollywood greats like Hanz Zimmer!





