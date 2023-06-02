Scott Alan Re-Releases Album 'Nothing More'

Scott Alan re-releases his ninth album, Nothing More, today, June 2nd,  featuring two new songs sung by West End’s Rob Houchen and Alan.  

The album is now available to stream or download here.

The songwriter teamed up with musical director Ben Cohn for a new album  celebrating the first years of Scott's daughter, Alex Vivian's, life. 

Filled with soaring orchestrations and harmonies arranged by Cohn,  "Nothing More" celebrates the unconditional relationship between  parent and child. Featuring celebrated gay and trans dads from the  entertainment industry, "Nothing More" marked a monumental  collaboration between Alan and Cohn. The track listing also contains all  13 song instrumentals. 

The Special Edition album will only be available as digital and  streaming.  

Track List: 

1. Nothing More (Rob Houchen) 

2. Something is Missing (Matt Henry and Duncan James)

3. We're Gonna Be Dads (Taylor Frey and Kyle Dean Massey)

4. Alex Vivian (Raymond J. Lee and Claybourne Elder)

5. Best For You, Kid (Brody Ray featuring Mary Lambert)

6. Alex's Lullaby (Ian H Watkins) 

7. I'm in Love With You (Joe Aaron Reid, Blake Bowden, Daniel Torres,  Noah Skaalum & Lance Bass) 

8. The Routine (Jared Gertner and Rory O'Malley) 

9. It's All Up to You (Sam Harris)

10. For Always (Johannes Nymark)

11. Don't Grow (Mark Feehily)

12. Daddy's Little Girl (Scott Alan)

13. The Alan Family (Scott Alan)



