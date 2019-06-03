Scooter Brown Band Announces 'Story of My Life Tour'
Scooter Brown Band announced their "Story of My Life Tour" today which includes both headlining shows and dates supporting the Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam and more. The name of the tour comes from the band's song "Story of My Life," a relatable song to the working man and especially truthful for a touring musician, as they will be traveling across North America, playing shows in Ontario, Houston, Anchorage, Mississippi and more. The band will make their debut at the historic Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, July 30 in Nashville, tickets can be purchased here.
"If you listen to and love country music and its history, then you know that there is no greater honor and privilege than performing on the Opry stage. I can count on my hands how many times I've cried in the past 20 years. The day Charlie Daniels called to say I've been invited to perform on the Grand Ole Opry is one of them," said Scooter Brown, "We are excited to embark on this tour, get out to our fans and friends across North America and share the stage with some of the best."
"Man I can't get right, every town every night,
and wake up on the floor at noon,
A self-made music man betted on black,
if you win it you can let it ride,
Maybe she was right, that's the story of my life"
In January 2019, lead singer Scooter Brown was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 3rd Annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards presented by iHeartRadio. Scooter Brown Band's "American Son" featuring Charlie Daniels was also nominated for Song of the Year. The award comes following his appearance on USA Network's Real Country and the band's release of their acclaimed album American Son.
"Story of My Life Tour" Dates
June 6 - Toronto, Ontario - Ed Mirvish Theatre w/ Dwight Yoakam
June 7 - London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens w/ Dwight Yoakam
July 3 - Houston, Texas - BBVA Compass Stadium - Houston Dynamo Military Appreciation Day
July 4 - Denison, Texas - Munson Stadium - Music on Main
July 5 - Pflugerville, Texas - Typhoon Texas
July 6 - Royce City, Texas - Southern Junction
July 11 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino
July 12 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino
July 13 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino
July 19 - Canby, Ore. - Pat's Acres Racing Complex - Wild Hare Music Festival
July 20 - Fairbanks, Alaska - Tanana Valley Fairgrounds - Golden Days Rodeo
July 24 - Anchorage, Alaska - Eddie's Sports Bar
July 27 - Walla Walla, Wash. - The Dacres
July 30 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry - Debut
Aug. 3 - Lamar, Colo. - Prowers County Fairgrounds - Sand & Sage Round Up
Aug. 8 - Snowmass Village, Colo. - Fanny Hill - Snowmass Village Concert Series
Aug. 10 - Golden, Colo. - Jeffco Fair & Festival
Aug. 16 - Glad Park, Colo. - The Ruttin' Bull Pavilion - Pickin' on the Pinyon
Aug. 17 - Glad Park, Colo. - The Ruttin' Bull Pavilion - Pickin' on the Pinyon
Aug. 30 - Carlsbad, N.M. - Walter Gerrells PAC - HawgFest
Sept. 21 - Gulfport, Miss. - Centennial Plaza - Chillin' on the Gulf Coast
Oct. 12 - Floresville, Texas - Floresville Peanut Festival
You can keep up with all of the band's tour dates at scooterbrownband.com.