Scooter Brown Band Announces 'Story of My Life Tour'

Scooter Brown Band announced their "Story of My Life Tour" today which includes both headlining shows and dates supporting the Charlie Daniels Band, Dwight Yoakam and more. The name of the tour comes from the band's song "Story of My Life," a relatable song to the working man and especially truthful for a touring musician, as they will be traveling across North America, playing shows in Ontario, Houston, Anchorage, Mississippi and more. The band will make their debut at the historic Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, July 30 in Nashville, tickets can be purchased here.



"If you listen to and love country music and its history, then you know that there is no greater honor and privilege than performing on the Opry stage. I can count on my hands how many times I've cried in the past 20 years. The day Charlie Daniels called to say I've been invited to perform on the Grand Ole Opry is one of them," said Scooter Brown, "We are excited to embark on this tour, get out to our fans and friends across North America and share the stage with some of the best."



"Man I can't get right, every town every night,

and wake up on the floor at noon,

A self-made music man betted on black,

if you win it you can let it ride,

Maybe she was right, that's the story of my life"



In January 2019, lead singer Scooter Brown was awarded Male Vocalist of the Year at the 3rd Annual Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards presented by iHeartRadio. Scooter Brown Band's "American Son" featuring Charlie Daniels was also nominated for Song of the Year. The award comes following his appearance on USA Network's Real Country and the band's release of their acclaimed album American Son.



"Story of My Life Tour" Dates

June 6 - Toronto, Ontario - Ed Mirvish Theatre w/ Dwight Yoakam

June 7 - London, Ontario - Budweiser Gardens w/ Dwight Yoakam

July 3 - Houston, Texas - BBVA Compass Stadium - Houston Dynamo Military Appreciation Day

July 4 - Denison, Texas - Munson Stadium - Music on Main

July 5 - Pflugerville, Texas - Typhoon Texas

July 6 - Royce City, Texas - Southern Junction

July 11 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino

July 12 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino

July 13 - Worley, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene Casino

July 19 - Canby, Ore. - Pat's Acres Racing Complex - Wild Hare Music Festival

July 20 - Fairbanks, Alaska - Tanana Valley Fairgrounds - Golden Days Rodeo

July 24 - Anchorage, Alaska - Eddie's Sports Bar

July 27 - Walla Walla, Wash. - The Dacres

July 30 - Nashville, Tenn. - Grand Ole Opry - Debut

Aug. 3 - Lamar, Colo. - Prowers County Fairgrounds - Sand & Sage Round Up

Aug. 8 - Snowmass Village, Colo. - Fanny Hill - Snowmass Village Concert Series

Aug. 10 - Golden, Colo. - Jeffco Fair & Festival

Aug. 16 - Glad Park, Colo. - The Ruttin' Bull Pavilion - Pickin' on the Pinyon

Aug. 17 - Glad Park, Colo. - The Ruttin' Bull Pavilion - Pickin' on the Pinyon

Aug. 30 - Carlsbad, N.M. - Walter Gerrells PAC - HawgFest

Sept. 21 - Gulfport, Miss. - Centennial Plaza - Chillin' on the Gulf Coast

Oct. 12 - Floresville, Texas - Floresville Peanut Festival



You can keep up with all of the band's tour dates at scooterbrownband.com.





