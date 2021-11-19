Saweetie Shares 'Icy Chain' Single Ahead of SNL Debut

ICY SEASON is upon us! Multi-platinum party-starter Saweetie serves up a brand new single entitled "Icy Chain" today.

On the track, a hummable bass line thumps beneath Saweetie's sassy and spirited rhymes as she coyly warns, "You can't handle me." Clocking in at just under two minutes, it culminates on the instantly infectious chant where she commands, "Twerk that ass for a Icy Chain." As usual, her flow drips confidence, charisma, and a rare breed of girl power as sexy as it is as sharp. Stay tuned for the premiere of what promises to be a blockbuster music video.

Tomorrow, Saweetie notably makes her debut on Saturday Night Live with the very first performance of "Icy Chain." Be sure to tune in to NBC to catch history in the making. It continues her international television takeover. She recently shut down the MTV EMAs with a trifecta performance of "Tap In," "Best Friend," and "Out Out" in addition to leading the proceedings as host and taking home "Best New Artist." It's no wonder Cosmopolitan described it as "a majorly big night for Saweetie."

She also recently contributed "Get It Girl" to Issa Rae's Insecure: Music From The HBO Original Series Season 5. Plus, she delivers the aptly titled "Attitude" on Halle Berry's Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired By The Netflix Film), which just dropped today.

Saweetie's made an undeniable mark on pop culture and is already stoking GRAMMY® Awards buzz, making Billboard, Variety, and more nominations prediction lists. In addition to partnerships with McDonald's, MAC, Crocs, and more, Saweetie won a 2021 MTV VMA for Art Direction "Best Friend," 2021 BET Hip-Hop Award for "Hustler Of The Year" and is nominated for an American Music Award and a People's Choice Award.

Flaunting nineties rhyme reverence, fashion-forward fire, and endless charisma, Saweetie-born Diamonté Harper-can go bar-for-bar with the best of 'em, and fans and critics immediately recognized and responded to that. Within six months, she cracked 100 million cumulative streams, garnered a gold plaque, and earned the praise of Billboard, The FADER, and Noisey as Los Angeles Times pegged her as "one to watch."

Drawing on a passion for poetry and numerous years of rapping in the car, she turned her love for words into vivid verses during 2018 on the High Maintenance EP with her smash hit "ICY GRL'' earning an RIAA platinum certification. 2019 saw the release of Saweetie's ICY EP, spawning double-platinum viral sensation "My Type" as well as a 2020 BET Awards nomination for "Best Female Hip Hop Artist." As a businesswoman, she launched her sold-out ICY jewelry line and partnered with PrettyLittleThing for a 50-piece capsule collection. Meanwhile, everyone from Gwen Stefani to David Guetta, Dua Lipa to Wiz Khalifa, and Mulatto to G-Eazy has enlisted her for guest spots.

Listen to the new single here: