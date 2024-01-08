Sarantos Releases First Single Of The New Year 'Rain Guitar'

Chicago-based musician, radio host and philanthropist, Sarantos has released his latest single "Rain Guitar." This heartfelt rock song is a tribute to the unwavering support and love from someone special in our lives. It is his first official single release for 2024.

Sarantos, known for his poetic lyrics and unique, eclectic sound, delivers a powerful message of love and friendship in "Rain Guitar." The song is dedicated to that one person who is always there for us, no matter what life throws our way. With his signature raw vocals and skillful guitar playing, Sarantos captures the essence of this special connection and the strength it brings.

But "Rain Guitar" is more than just a love song. Sarantos is using his music for a greater purpose by donating to GIBSON GIVES, a charitable foundation that strives to introduce, inspire, and amplify the power of music through guitars to all generations, genres, and genders. A portion of the proceeds from this single will be donated to this worthy cause.

In addition to his music career, Sarantos is also an avid comic book reader, proud nerd, workaholic, gamer, and zombie killer. He brings his unique personality and love for sarcasm into his music, making it both relatable and enjoyable for his fans.

"Rain Guitar" is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon Music. A new music video will also be released on Monday, January 8, 2024. Don't miss your chance to experience this heartfelt and uplifting song.

For more information about Sarantos and to download his music, please visit his website www.melogia.com

Listen to the new single here:



