Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sarantos Continues Monthly Streak Of Charity Releases With Inspirational 'Believe In Yourself'

Sarantos has more than 300K Spotify streams of his recent single releases.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 14, 2022  

Sarantos Continues Monthly Streak Of Charity Releases With Inspirational 'Believe In Yourself'

Since 2014, Chicago-based singer-songwriter, Sarantos has won over 51 awards with Akademia LA Music, and Beat 100, while also being nominated for the International Music & Entertainments Awards, Hollywood Music In Media, and the Hollywood Songwriting Awards. A prolific creator, he has pledged to release a new song for charity, every month, for the entirety of his life. Sarantos continues that streak with his latest, a gospel-influenced track and video, "Believe In Yourself." The single will benefit The American Cancer Society.

"I wanted to create an inspiring and motivational song that uplifts the listeners and adds positivity to their lives," said Sarantos. "Proceeds from the song will be donated to the American Cancer Society, so they can further conduct research and other efforts to find a cure for cancer."

He continues, "For this music video, I wanted to make it as real as possible. I feel like social media, movies and TV shows kind of continue to glamorize the people we see on our devices, hiding their imperfections and giving us a false window into their reality. Society still makes people want to be someone we aren't, someone different, someone else. But this video shows me as I truly am. Hair not fixed, rolled straight out of bed, no make up, no editing for skin imperfections etc. When you see me behind the fence at that unflattering camera angle, yes it's done on purpose. It symbolizes the fact we're all hiding in plain sight, in a cage. I think it's important to be yourself, always. That's the simple message of this music video. Please don't ever forget that you are enough. Please believe in yourself, because I certainly do!"

Watch "Believe In Yourself"

ABOUT SARANTOS: With more than 300K Spotify streams of his recent single releases, which include several international iTunes chart-toppers, Sarantos is an independent musician who crafts everything himself, from composition to lyrics. His talent has been recognized both on a national and overseas level, having won major industry awards. He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues. For more information, please visit www.melogia.com

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


2022 Indie Musician Summit Set To Catapult Independent Music Careers2022 Indie Musician Summit Set To Catapult Independent Music Careers
October 13, 2022

19th November 2022 sets the scene for the third-year return of the highly anticipated Indie Musician Summit, a 100% free conference for independent and emerging artists, providing practical training, industry insights and new ideas to propel music careers forward.
Chuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz FestivalChuck D. Speech + Rakim Share The Stage With Christian Mcbride At TD James Moody Jazz Festival
October 13, 2022

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Hip Hop icons Chuck D, Rakim and Speech to perform with jazz great Christian McBride at the 11th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival on Saturday, November 19 at 8 P.M.
Songbook Foundation Partners With Forté On BONE RECORDSSongbook Foundation Partners With Forté On BONE RECORDS
October 13, 2022

The Great American Songbook Foundation has reached a multiyear agreement for Carmel-based Forté Sports Medicine and Orthopedics to serve as title partner for a uniquely appropriate historical collection.
Sabrina Ponte Releases New Single 'Chance Of Whiskey'Sabrina Ponte Releases New Single 'Chance Of Whiskey'
October 13, 2022

Country-pop artist Sabrina Ponte releases 'Chance of Whiskey.' The single is available now on all digital streaming platforms. You can listen to the single here.
Singer-Songwriter Andrew Salgado Releases New Single 'Learning How To Forget'Singer-Songwriter Andrew Salgado Releases New Single 'Learning How To Forget'
October 13, 2022

Country artist Andrew Salgado has released a new single 'Learning How to Forget.' The single is now available on all digital streaming platforms.