Sarah McLachlan Sets US Tour in Support of New Album

3X GRAMMY Award winner Sarah McLachlan has announced her Better Broken Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour coincides with McLachlan’s album of the same name, which is being released September 19, via Concord Records.

The fall tour will see McLachlan perform nine shows in major cities across the US, including Washington DC, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. Tickets will be available starting Tuesday, September 23, with various presales, including an artist presale starting at 10am local time. The general on-sale begins Friday, September 26 at 10AM local time. For more information, please visit here.

McLachlan’s tenth studio album and debut release for Concord Records, Better Broken takes its title from its opening track. Mainly recorded at Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, Better Broken features contributions from Wendy Melvoin (a former guitarist for Prince and the Revolution), drummer Matt Chamberlain (Bob Dylan, David Bowie), multi-instrumentalist Benny Bock (Lucy Dacus, beabadoobee), and pedal-steel guitarist Greg Leisz (Kacey Musgraves, Florence + the Machine). Pre-order the album HERE.

Over the course of her three-decades-long career, McLachlan has won 3 GRAMMY Awards, 12 JUNO Awards, and sold over 40 million albums worldwide. McLachlan also founded the groundbreaking all-female music festival Lilith Fair, featuring an A-list lineup for female alternative musicians of the moment, including Sheryl Crow, Jewel, The Indigo Girls, Lisa Loeb, Fiona Apple, Erykah Badu, Tracy Chapman, Natalie Merchant and more. Lilith Fair: Building A Mystery - The Untold Story, a new documentary directed by Ally Pankiw and produced by Dan Levy’s Not A Real Production Company made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival last week and is set to premiere on Hulu on September 21.

McLachlan is also a philanthropist and the founder of Sarah McLachlan School of Music (SoM), a not-for-profit that offers music instruction and mentorship at no cost to children and youth facing barriers to access. SoM was founded in Vancouver in 2002 and it currently serves over 1,200 students a year with locations in Vancouver, New Westminster and Edmonton. McLachlan personally covers the administrative costs so that every dollar raised goes directly to support the students.

Better Broken US Tour Dates

November 16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

November 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

November 19 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

November 20 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

November 22 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium

November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

November 26 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

November 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

November 29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

Photo Credit: Kharen Hill