Santigold Sets North American Tour with Unique Fan Dance Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santigold's run of North American live dates is set to kick off on June 8th in Long Beach. All created and curated by Santi, her live shows are renowned for their adventurous setlists and integration of choreography, costuming, and other visual elements. Ahead of the dates, she and her dancers have shared a tutorial of the choreography for “Unstoppable”. Fans who learn the dance will have a chance to do it on stage during the song, and the crowd favorite gets a prize. Watch the video to learn the choreography!

Santigold’s most recent album is 2022’s Spirituals which garnered acclaim from Pitchfork, NPR, Rolling Stone, Paper, The Guardian, NME and many more. She performed a punk-infused set for NPR’s Tiny Desk, with a career-spanning setlist ranging from her punk band Stiffed to Spirituals songs. A fiercely innovative artist always looking to pioneer her own path, Spirituals was the first Santigold album released on her own label Little Jerk Records. The album captures the feeling of surviving in the modern world while elevating yourself to new places.

While taking yourself to new places is core to Santigold’s outlook, at this point in her impressive career, she has always been an artist who has charted new paths in the world of pop music and beyond, breaking down barriers of genre along the way, further cementing her as an essential artist when surveying the last two decades of popular culture at large.

Santigold 2024 North American Live Dates

June 8: Long Beach, CA @ Cali Vibes (festival date)

June 10: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 11: New York, NY @ Sony Hall/ Blue Note Jazz Festival

June 13: Cleveland, OH @ Global Iron

June 14: Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

June 16: Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

June 17: Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s hall

September 7: Napa, CA @ Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

September 9: Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

September 10: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

September 12: Denver, CO @ The Brighton

September 11-13: Abiquiu, NM @ Blossoms & Bones Ghost Ranch

September 15: Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

September 16: Kansas City, MO @ Warehouse on Broadway

September 18: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

September 19: New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

Photo credit: Frank Ockenfels

Comments