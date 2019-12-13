Santé Releases More Remixes of Songs from 'Current II'

Following the release of his highly anticipated second studio album 'Current II' in May, Avotre label boss Santé reaffirms the imprint's tastemaker status with the second of two hotly tipped remix packs, championing a collective of fresh voices.

Arriving just a month after the first medley of tasteful re-works, this 5-track collection is a progression of eclectic adaptations that continue Avotre's rich vein of form. With a myriad of producers on offer, each stamps their unique imprint on the cuts. First to step up for remix duty is New York outfit Jean Pierre & Jesse Calosso with their minimalist and brooding edit of 'Lost Souls'. Italian native Dimmish lands a textured and percussive feel with his take on 'Trust Issues' whilst Frank Storm strips back Santé's 'Dirty Hands' synth, spotlighting it's funk-flushed bass line.



Others expand on their original counterpart, such as Luca Donzelli's 7-minute spin on 'Blink', which harnesses the cut's core section, renewing it with deep-tech components and ambient analog synths. Bodeler & Ariel Rodz close out the EP with an experimental take on Santé's Matthias Kaden-assisted 'Let's Make It', flaunting crisp percussion and erratic digital stabs.



Santé's innate affinity to evolve and innovate has seen the label head turn his hand to film, television and advert scoring to supplement his pioneering productions. Inevitably, these new remixes will join Avotre's extensive repertoire as the label's discography now only grows to hold more future classics.





