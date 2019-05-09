Sannhet Announces 'Short Life' 7 Inch and East Coast Tour Dates

Noir metal trio SANNHET have announced their first new offering since their 2017 masterstroke So Numb. The two-song 7 inch, titled Short Life, will encapsulate a new original track, as well as a cover of Joy Division's slow burning aria "The Eternal," which will feature vocals from Josh Strawn (VAURA). Remaining true to their commitment to impeccability, SANNHET will be releasing 300 limited-edition, exquisitely packaged units of the 7 inch.

Since the release of So Numb nearly two years ago, SANNHET has collected glowing accolades for their unclassifiable instrumental music that is simultaneously pummeling and lighter-than-air, cinematic yet intimate, dense but minimal. While the trio doesn't employ lyrics, they do write subtexts that defy words-love letters, winding epistles, farewell notes.

In conjunction with the release of the Short Life, SANNHET will be embarking on a short run of tour dates alongside drone-rock wunderkind Planning For Burial and experi-metal contingent Elizabeth Colour Wheel. A full tour itinerary can be found below.

Short Life will be released on a limited edition 7-inch record and digitally via Profound Lore on May 17th.

Short Life - Track Listing:

Short Life The Eternal (Joy Division cover)

Sannhet - On Tour w/ Planning For Burial & Elizabeth Colour Wheel:

May 23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 (Short Life EP Record Release)

May 24 New Haven, CT @ The State House

May 25 Portland / Bangor, ME @ Bangor Art Exchange

May 26 Florence, MA @ 13th Floor Music Lounge

May 27 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall





