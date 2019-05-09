Sannhet Announces 'Short Life' 7 Inch and East Coast Tour Dates
Noir metal trio SANNHET have announced their first new offering since their 2017 masterstroke So Numb. The two-song 7 inch, titled Short Life, will encapsulate a new original track, as well as a cover of Joy Division's slow burning aria "The Eternal," which will feature vocals from Josh Strawn (VAURA). Remaining true to their commitment to impeccability, SANNHET will be releasing 300 limited-edition, exquisitely packaged units of the 7 inch.
Since the release of So Numb nearly two years ago, SANNHET has collected glowing accolades for their unclassifiable instrumental music that is simultaneously pummeling and lighter-than-air, cinematic yet intimate, dense but minimal. While the trio doesn't employ lyrics, they do write subtexts that defy words-love letters, winding epistles, farewell notes.
In conjunction with the release of the Short Life, SANNHET will be embarking on a short run of tour dates alongside drone-rock wunderkind Planning For Burial and experi-metal contingent Elizabeth Colour Wheel. A full tour itinerary can be found below.
Short Life will be released on a limited edition 7-inch record and digitally via Profound Lore on May 17th.
Short Life - Track Listing:
- Short Life
- The Eternal (Joy Division cover)
Sannhet - On Tour w/ Planning For Burial & Elizabeth Colour Wheel:
May 23 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone 1 (Short Life EP Record Release)
May 24 New Haven, CT @ The State House
May 25 Portland / Bangor, ME @ Bangor Art Exchange
May 26 Florence, MA @ 13th Floor Music Lounge
May 27 Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Karl Hall