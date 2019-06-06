San Francisco-NYC Trio Slowness Release Long-Awaited BERTHS Album
Dreamy gazey indie space rockers Slowness present their new 'Berths' album, which was foreshadowed by the singles 'Berlin' and 'Rose'. On June 7, this long-awaited record will be released on vinyl and digitally via Schoolkids Records. In addition, the band are offering various swag or your own private concert.
As with all previous releases, the 'Berths' LP was produced by Monte Vallier (Weekend, The Soft Moon, Wax Idols). Side A was engineered by Dave Voigt (Luna, John Cale, Yo La Tengo, Alex Chilton) at his Beyond Notes studio in Brooklyn. Side B was done with Vallier at Ruminator Audio in San Francisco.
This long-play follows up their 2014 album 'How to Keep from Falling off a Mountain' and 2013 album 'For Those Who Wish to See the Glass Half Full'.
This new Slowness album unfolds as a hybrid between Slowdive, early-Cure and mid-period Neil Young. Often labelled shoegaze or dreampop with elements of slowcore, psych rock and even Krautrock, this music is perhaps best referred to as drone-pop. Imagine Spacemen 3 teaming up with Murmur-era R.E.M. with female harmonies.
Back in 2008, when the band first formed in San Francisco, Julie Lynn and Geoffrey Scott started recording demos, crossing and tripping over wires from the pod to the four track recorder. In 2009, they decided to enlist Erik Karl on drums to help turn those demos into the songs that would become their 2011 debut EP 'Hopeless but Otherwise'.
Eventually Lynn and Scott were joined by drummer Christy Davis, who has been playing for over 30 years with a wide variety of NYC artists, including Beastie Boy Adam Horovitz, downtown avant garde artist Rebecca Moore, and political activist Reverend Billy.
As of June 7, the 'Berths' album will be available across online stores like iTunes and streaming platforms like Spotify. Slowness will be celebrating their new release with a string of release shows, as follows.
June 7 San Diego - The Whistle Stop with SteilaCoom, Battery Point, Fawns of Love
June 8 Los Angeles - Hotel Cafe with SteilaCoom, Fawns of Love
June 12 San Francisco - The Make-out Room with Fawns of Love, SteilaCoom, Forest Bees
June 20 Brooklyn - Rubulad