San Diego's PEPPERJVCK Releases 'Believe'

California-based producer PEPPERJVCK makes his Purified Records debut, revealing one of the label's most sought-after IDs, Believe – out now on all streaming platforms.

Combining emotive vocals with driving percussion, the track's magnetic presence has formed instant connections with audiences all around the world over the last few months. Striking the perfect balance between dance-inducing elements and sentimental tones, this expertly crafted piece will leave a lasting impression no matter where it is played.



Speaking about the release, PEPPERJVCK explained:



“Believe combines goosebump-worthy vocals with a classic deep and progressive house soundscape, taking the listener to a place of overwhelming emotion. The intense lyrics feature themes of desire and heartbreak, and are accompanied by a powerful lead and dreamy atmosphere. This track is sure to take the listener on a spirited sonic journey.”



Hailing from San Diego, California, PEPPERJVCK has rapidly emerged as a captivating and innovative creator in the dance music space. Breaking onto the scene in 2022, Jack Shelledy began releasing multiple tracks under his PEPPERJVCK alias on Lucas Estrada's label Loudkult. Calling upon his classical training, PEPPERJVCK combines his background in an orchestral setting with inspiration from dance music heavyweights, such as Nora En Pure, Camelphat, and RÜFÜS DU SOL. His unique blend of deep and progressive house has caught the attention of industry greats, and this is only just the beginning for the talented producer.

The Believe artwork features a stunning shot of a humpback whale by Daniel Nicholson. Whales, the majestic denizens of the ocean, command our admiration with their sheer size and intricate behaviors. These gentle giants are a testament to nature's grandeur, showcasing diverse species that range from the acrobatic humpback to the colossal blue whale.

Their haunting songs, resonating across vast expanses, hint at a world of communication and social connections that continue to be studied by marine biologists. Organizations such as the Whale and Dolphin Conservation dedicate themselves to safeguarding the future of these awe-inspiring creatures. While localized threats like ship strikes and entanglement still pose risks to Humpback Whales, they have made a remarkable recovery since the whaling era, and their population status has improved to Least Concern according to the IUCN.

About Daniel Nicholson:

Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe's most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.