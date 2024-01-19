Sammy Virji Strikes Gold Again With New Single 'Moonlight'

UK-based DJ/Producer Sammy Virji continues his hot streak into 2024 with his latest single “Moonlight,” out today via Astralwerks. Listen HERE.

Built around earworm vocal hooks, an irrepressible uptempo groove and woozy synth chords, “Moonlight” is yet another immaculate example of Sammy Virji leading the charge in the Garage space and continuing to push the boundaries of how far the genre can go.

The release sees Sammy picking up where he left off in 2023, following his sold-out headline London show at EartH late last year – a show which sold out within 24 hours of general sale - his biggest Australia and New Zealand tour to date, and his debut North America tour also kicking off at the end of this month. Purchase tickets here.

It's been an incredibly exciting few months for Sammy following the release of his uptempo gem “If U Need It”, iconic single “Shella Verse” with Flowdan, an unprecedented streaming/social growth following his viral DJ Mag stream, and his sizzling remix of Unknown T's “Goodums.” After several years of hard graft on the live circuit, Sammy is now truly one of the hottest artists in dance music right now.

Sammy has swiftly made his mark on the electronic music space, proving to be both a pioneer and innovator of the UKG renaissance. Over the last eight years, he's crafted an ever-growing discography and unmissable live show which has propelled him to the forefront of UKG and underground UK Bass scene.

His impressive past achievements include a coveted Rinse FM residency, monthly sold-out ‘Like a Virjin' and 'Isn't It' tours, performances at renowned venues across the UK and Australia and a string of collaborations with the likes of salute, Conducta, Flowdan and more.

With “Moonlight,” Sammy Virji has come through with yet another UKG banger, adding to his already stellar reputation and growing arsenal of dance floor weapons.

Sammy Virji – North American 2024 Tour Dates

January 25 – Coda – Toronto, ON – SOLD-OUT

January 26 – Coda – Toronto, ON – SOLD-OUT

January 27 – Big Pink – Detroit, MI

February 1 – Elsewhere (Main Room) – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD-OUT

February 2 – Culture – Washington, DC – SOLD-OUT

February 3 – Elsewhere (Main Room) – Brooklyn, NY – SOLD-OUT

February 8 – It'll Do – Dallas, TX – SOLD-OUT

February 9 – 1015 Folsum – San Francisco, CA – SOLD-OUT

February 10 –Cervantes Ballroom – Denver, CO – SOLD-OUT

February 16 – Sound – Los Angeles, CA – SOLD-OUT

February 17 – Darkstar – Tempe, AZ – SOLD-OUT

February 22 – Commonwealth – Calgary, AB – SOLD-OUT

February 23 – Village Studios – Vancouver, BC – SOLD-OUT

February 24 – The Loft – Minneapolis, MN

February 29 – Primary – Chicago, IL – SOLD-OUT

March 1 – Primary – Chicago IL – SOLD-OUT

Photo Credit: Young Kreations