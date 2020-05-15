Sammy Johnson Shares New Song 'Amazing'

Australian native, New Zealand-bred soul singer Sammy Johnson has released his new single "Amazing" via tastemaker label Island Empire/Mensch House Records across all digital platforms.

Listen below!

On his new single, Sammy charms fans with a silky smooth vocal performance and incredible falsetto to stir the feelings of even of the most stone-cold listeners.

"The song 'Amazing' is an ode to old school 90's R&B and soul. I feel so blessed to have grown up in an era where vocals, harmonies, and vocal arrangements were everything. I remember the feeling of hearing K-Ci & JoJo's soulful ballads and Mary J Blige's raw emotions in her vocals, it's just not done like that anymore," commented Sammy Johnson. "I've always wanted to just go all the way there and what better time than now, where the world is feeling so much and is at a complete standstill. I pray that 'Amazing' makes you feel something and gives you an escape from this crazy time. I pray everyone is safe and well."

"Amazing" is the follow-up to Sammy Johnson's recently released single "Someday", that has quickly become a fan favorite stacking up over 240K streams on Spotify and another 105K streams on Apple in just three months.

Sammy has remained busy releasing a constant stream of music since his breakthrough self-titled 2014 EP. Since his debut, Sammy Johnson has enjoyed multiple sold-out performances and major festival appearances, and most recently released his critically acclaimed EP 'Moonlight Lovers'. While having enjoyed many successes, Sammy remains candid about his struggles, with singles such as "Sleepwalker" and "Someday" showcasing not just his vocal chops but his openness in sharing the ups and downs of his journey.

Sammy Johnson is currently in the studio putting the final touches on his upcoming new album for release later this year on Island Empire/Mensch House Records.





