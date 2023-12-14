Samantha Fish to Embark On Bulletproof Tour 2024

Samantha will be performing songs from her entire catalog. 

Samantha Fish is pleased to announce the Bulletproof tour, which kicks off on March 16th in Great Barrington, MA, immediately following the Supadupabad Tour with Jesse Dayton. Samantha will be performing songs from her entire catalog. 

As an award-winning artist, singer/songwriter/guitarist, Samantha Fish has brought extraordinary power to her self-expression, capturing her inner world in combustible riffs, visceral rhythms, and spine-tingling vocal work. Tapped by Eric Clapton himself, Fish was a featured performer in Clapton's Crossroads 2023 in Los Angeles. 

Samantha's latest effort, Death Wish Blues, is a collaboration with renegade rocker Jesse Dayton. The album has been nominated for a 2024 GRAMMY - Best Contemporary Blues Album and it was #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart for three consecutive weeks. Since December 2022, the duo have toured the U.S., U.K., Europe and Australia.

The praise for Death Wish Blues has been never-ending. Rolling Stone declared, "Jesse Dayton and Samantha Fish make the blues cool and current," while Saving Country Music called it "wild, rambunctious and loud. and American Songwriter effused, "a powerful, spirited, and at times exuberant collaborative effort."  

Before Death Wish Blues, Samantha released the critically lauded Faster (2021). The album uncovered new possibilities in Samantha's captivating sound, revealing her affinity for North Mississippi blues heroes like R.L. Burnside and wildly inventive iconoclasts like Prince. Faster followed her 2019 Rounder Records debut, Kill or Be Kind, produced by Grammy winner Scott Billington. 

Growing up in Missouri, Fish first found her love of songwriting in her late teens, mining inspiration from Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen. Fish took up the guitar at age 15 and began seeking gigs by cold-calling countless local bars. "I used to open the phone book and call up every place in Kansas City, even if they didn't have live shows," she remembers. "I had maybe a three percent success rate, but eventually, I started filling up my calendar—if you put on a good enough show, word of mouth gets around." Over the years, Fish has maintained her reputation as a phenomenal live act and repeatedly turned out critically acclaimed albums, earning an ever-growing number of accolades. 

"Bulletproof" SUPADUPABAD TOUR featuring Jesse Dayton
Feb 14 --- -Montgomery, AL ------ Montgomery PAC
Feb 16 -----Dallas, TX* ------------- The Majestic
Feb 17 ---  Austin, TX*  ------------ ACL Moody
Feb 18 ---- San Antonio, TX -------The Espee 
Feb 20 ---- Oklahoma City, OK ---Tower Theatre
Feb 21 ---- Little Rock, AR----------The Hall
Feb 22 ---- Kansas City, MO -------The Truman
Feb 23 ---- St Louis, MO ------------Delmar Hall
Feb 24 ---- Nashville, TN*-----------Ryman
Feb 25 ---- Chattanooga, TN ------Barrelhouse Ballroom
Mar 8 ------ Uncasville, CT----------Mohegan Sun Wolf Den
Mar 9 ------ Fall River, MA ----------Narrows Center
Mar 10 -----Albany, NY --------------The Egg - Hart Theatre
Mar 13 -----Ridgefield, CT-----------Ridgefield Playhouse         
Mar 14 ----- Boston, MA ------------ Wilbur                        
Mar 15 ------New York, NY* --------Beacon   
*Supporting Kenny Wayne Shepherd

SAMANTHA SOLO w/Death Wish Blues Band
Dec 28 ------Bend, OR----------------Tower Theatre 
Dec 29 ------Seattle, WA -------------The Crocodile
Dec 30 ------Bremerton, WA ---------Admiral Theatre 
Dec 31-------Portland, OR ------------Aladdin Theater 

BULLETPROOF TOUR
Mar 16------Great Barrington, MA--Mahaiwe PAC
Mar 17------Newton, NJ---------------Newton Theatre
Mar 20------Bethleham, PA-----------Musikfest Cafe
Mar 22------Collingswood, NJ--------Scottish Rite Auditorium
Mar 24------Buffalo, NY----------------Asbury Hall
Mar 26------Detroit, MI-----------------St Andrews Hall
Mar 27------Kent, OH-------------------Kent Stage
Mar 28------Grand Rapids, MI--------Elevation



