Samantha Crain Debuts 'An Echo (Lunar Manor Studio Session)' Live Performance Video

Choctaw-American musician and songwriter Samantha Crain releases a live performance video for her latest single, "An Echo."

Watch "An Echo (Lunar Manor Studio Sessions)" below!

The track is from Crain's forthcoming album, A Small Death, out May 1 via Ramseur Records/Thirty Tigers and Real Kind Records/Communion Records.

Billboard calls the official video "a powerful and intimate portrayal," going on to say "Crain makes it clear that this new phase is all about putting her truest self forward."

"An Echo' was the song that got me to a point where I wanted to see where this album was going to take me," Crain says of the track, "...I was in the throes of this heightened mental and emotional stress... [it] touches on issues within my family, which was kind of falling apart at that time; my health declining; my personal life being in shambles."

A Small Death is the first release and artist signing for Real Kind Records, a new record label founded by UK-based musician Lucy Rose. "Samantha Crain is one of the most talented, genuinely inspired artists I've ever come across and to work with her is truly an honour," Rose says of signing and working with Crain, "...[A Small Death is] such a profound and intelligent album, musically and lyrically. She's poured every inch of herself into her music, into these songs."

The new record finds the Oklahoma-based artist confronting decades of grief, trauma, and an incapacitating physical pain which left the singer home in bed and barely able to perform or play an instrument. "I didn't completely die, but I feel like I died a little bit and that allowed me this new beginning," Crain explains, "What I was trying to capture with this record, really, was a sense of reconstruction." A Small Death is the sixth studio LP from Crain, following the release of 2017's You Had Me At Goodbye. She won two NAMMYs (Native American Music Awards) in 2009, the Indigenous Music Award for Best Rock Album in 2019, and has toured with a range of artists including The Avett Brothers, Neutral Milk Hotel, Brandi Carlile, The Mountain Goats, Josh Ritter, First Aid Kit, Deer Tick and more.

Photo credit: Joanna Grace Babb





