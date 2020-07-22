Sam and Sounds Releases 'In Time, She's Mine'

Sam and Sounds is indie pop culture's newest and most exciting hidden gem. After launching his music career during the depths of a worldwide pandemic due to COVID-19, his first three singles 'Do it All Again 'Addicted to You and 'Cloud 9' soared to over 190,000 streams within 3 months of his debut.

Listen below!

Sam and Sounds now releases his fourth single 'In Time, She's Mine' an ultimate, feel good and bouncy indie-pop banger which is all about a guy summoning up the courage to talk to a girl for the first time. The track is off Sam and Sounds' upcoming album due to be released October

"I wanted to go back in time a bit and write a song about the time before my girlfriend and I became a thing and I was in the chasing phase. It was a funny time, like not necessarily knowing what to say or saying stupid things, but still having confidence that 'in time, she's mine''

Sam's music journey began busking on the streets of Tunbridge Wells, and thanks to lockdown went from 450 Spotify listeners up to an impressive 23,500 a month. Having realised busking wouldn't be possible due to the global pandemic, Sam thought it was time to release music out into the digital world. The reception Sam and Sound received was phenomenal, with the first single climbing up the iTunes Pop chart reaching number 19.

Lockdown has ironically given Sam and Sounds a great opportunity for their music.

Related Articles View More Music Stories