Sam Williams to Support Cam's European Tour

Singer/songwriter Sam Williams comes to the UK & Europe in September in support of fellow Nashville singer Cam on her Oh, The Places We'll Go! European tour. Kicking off in Belfast, Ireland on September 1st, the eight-date run will finish on September 14th in Berlin, Germany, with a show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on September 4th.



Sam Williams comments, "I couldn't be more excited for this opportunity! I've never been on an official tour and I've never been to Europe. I've been manifesting the idea of it, and even writing songs about it, and to have it happening feels surreal. Cam is such a true talent and an overall graceful act and I'm so honoured she chose me to join her. I'm so eager to see new places and to get to know those abroad, and I hope they'll enjoy getting to know me, too."



'Gemini', Williams' current single, was released recently, and led Music Row to comment that he "carries his family's legacy forward with startling creativity".



As the grandson of Hank Williams Sr, son of Hank Jr, and brother of Holly Williams, his striking tone and poetic approach to songwriting is poised to stamp his own mark on country music. Unafraid to push his own creative limits and break through the self-inflicted limitations that threaten the genre as a whole, Williams feels it's his time to share the art he's been crafting in the studio.



Inspired by 'the new Nashville' with artists like Margo Price, Tyler Childers, Ruston Kelly and more blurring genre lines, Williams tips his hat to the legacy his family has left behind but is firmly blazing his own trail. In the words of his late grandfather Hank, Sr., "to sing like a hillbilly, you had to have lived like a hillbilly. You had to have smelt a lot of mule manure." The crooner knows he wasn't dealt those cards and is intent on carving his own path.



Influenced by artists from Billie Eilish to Dolly Parton, his sister Holly Williams to Drake, it's easy to see why so many have been keeping an eye on him in anticipation of what's to come.

SEPTEMBER 2019 TOUR DATES

Supporting Cam's 'Oh, The Places We'll Go!' tour



1st - Belfast, Empire Music Hall

4th - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

5th - Sheffield, Leadmill

6th - Manchester, Academy 2

9th - Amsterdam, Melkweg OZ

11th - Paris, Les Etoiles

13th - Hamburg, Die Fabrik

14th - Berlin, Huxley's Neue Welt





