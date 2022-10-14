Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Drop 'Unholy' Disclosure Remix

"Unholy" is the lead single from Sam’s hotly tipped fourth studio album.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Multi-Platinum, GRAMMY®, BRIT, Golden Globe and Oscar winning artist/songwriter Sam Smith has once again joined forces with GRAMMY® nominated electronic force, Disclosure, releasing their hotly anticipated remix of No. 1 global megahit "Unholy" today. Having celebrated a decade since their timeless collaboration "Latch," the trio reunited at London's All Points East this summer.

Since its release, "Unholy" has become a global smash. The lead single from Sam's hotly tipped fourth studio album, "Unholy" debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Chart- marking Sam's eighth song to top the tally.

"Unholy" also hit No. 1 worldwide on Apple Music and Spotify. Within the first 24 hours of release, the track ranked among the Top 10 Spotify debuts of all time. "Unholy" is Petras' first #1 single at Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes and fueled the biggest streaming day of her career on Spotify, with over 10 million listens across her catalog. TikTok creations with "Unholy" are fast approaching 500,000.

The song is an ambitious departure for Sam, who describes it as their most audacious track yet. Crafted around a sultry Arabic scale, "Unholy" delivers a multi-voiced, menacing sound collage with instant club appeal, underpinned with a throbbing bass. The official video was directed by Floria Sigismondi (The Runaways film, David Bowie, Christina Aguilera) and choreographed by French dance collective (LA)HORDE.

Listen to the new single here:

