Sam Ryder Announces Exclusive Debut Show Broadcast March 19

Following the success of his debut single "Whirlwind," Sam Ryder has released a live acoustic version of the song, available below, and announced details of an exclusive debut show on March 19th via Moment House. Fans can reserve a ticket to the free event HERE.

Upon release last month, "Whirlwind" shot to #1 on multiple DSPs across the world and gained nearly 2 million global streams, with the accompanying lyric video racking up over 160,000 views. To mark the release, Sam has announced details of an exclusive performance to be broadcast on Friday, March 19th. The show, recorded at York Hall, will give fans their first opportunity to hear Sam performing his own original music alongside some of his iconic covers.

The track was written and produced in collaboration with Jamie Hartman (Ivor Novello Award, BMI Pop Award, Brits Award, other credits: Rag n Bone Man, Calvin Harris, Lewis Capaldi, Celeste, Louis Tomlinson) with additional production from Dan Grech-Marguerat (Grammy Award, Lana Del Rey, George Ezra, Tom Grennan) & Max Wolfgang (Ashnikko, ZAYN, Kygo, Macklemore, Martin Garrix).

'Whirlwind' - how else could you begin to describe the journey that Sam has been on over the past year? He has spent much of his adult life touring, writing and performing in bands, lived in Hawaii for a while and even owned a vegan coffee shop before closing it down and deciding the time was right to pursue his dream of becoming a solo artist.

As the world was being put into lockdown in March - he uploaded the first of his now infamous covers. They quickly caught the attention of some famous fans (Justin Bieber, Sia, Alicia Keys and Elton John) - with compilations of his videos appearing on The Ellen Show, BBC's Newsbeat and more. As the videos kept coming, so did the fans - with his socials standing at over 11 million followers to date and hundreds of thousands of comments.

Fast forward 7 months and Sam rounded-off his incredible year with TikTok crowning his account as the most popular UK artist account of 2020 - beating the likes of Dua Lipa, Lewis Capaldi and Liam Payne. A truly incredible feat, for an incredibly talented artist.

Sam says of the track "To be frustratingly ambiguous about the meaning (I'll let you make up your own mind) when you're spiralling, up or down, there are forces at work that are beyond your control. In essence, If you ever find yourself swept up in a whirlwind, it might (or might not) be of some comfort to know that where you end up may not be completely up to you".

Sam has spent the last few months writing and recording original songs with some of the finest writers and producers from around the world which are set to continue his meteoric rise.

