Sam Roberts Band To Headline Toronto's Festival of Beer

Fans are in for a truly special rock 'n' roll performance this summer because Sam Roberts Band is headlining the Bandshell Stage at Toronto's Festival of Beerpresented by The Beer Store. The six-time Juno Award winning band will take the stage on Saturday, July 25 and play to thousands of thirsty beer lovers. It's gearing up to be an unforgettable weekend because this is also the 24th edition of the iconic summer festival which happens July 24 to 26 at Bandshell Park. This performance is presented by 102.1 The Edge.

"We're looking forward to seeing Sam Roberts Band hit the Bandshell Stage, for the first time, at Toronto's Festival of Beer in 2020" said Les Murray, president and owner of Toronto's Festival of Beer. "The legendary Saturday at TFOB continues its run as the best daytime fun for beer lovers in Toronto and there is no better combination than Canadian rock'n'roll, summer sunshine and ice-cold beer."

Sam Roberts hails from Montreal and his band's discography spans six albums. The five-member Sam Roberts Band has won five MuchMusic Video Awards and has performed at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Ottawa Canada Day celebrations and NHL and CFL events. The latest Sam Roberts Band album is slated for release in 2020. This is just the first of many performers to be announced at the 2020 festival which will also feature hundreds of brews to discover from around the globe and mouthwatering food options.

Tickets to Toronto's Festival of Beer sell out every year - consumers are encouraged to buy early. For more information on tickets and other festival details, please visit: BeerFestival.ca. Toronto's Festival of Beer is a 19+ event.

Toronto's Festival of Beer, presented by The Beer Store features hundreds of brews, seriously good eats, live entertainment, and plenty of beer love from July 24 to 26 at Bandshell Park, Exhibition Place. #TOBeerFest is Canada's premier celebration of the golden beverage.

Sam Roberts released his debut EP The Inhuman Condition in 2002, which became the best-selling independent EP in Canadian history and features hit single Brother Down.

In 2003 he released his first full-length album; We Were Born in a Flame. The Certified Double-Platinum selling album was a huge hit in Canada and won the Juno Award for Album of the Year, Rock Album of the Year, and Artist of the Year. He continued to release hit albums for the remainder of the decade: Platinum-certified Chemical City in 2006 and Gold-certified Love at the End of the World in 2008. Each album also won the Juno for Rock Album of the Year. The band's 2011 release, Collider features hit single I Feel You.

In 2014, Lo-Fantasy was released to great acclaim. Lead single We're All In This Together reached the top of both Canadian rock radio charts, followed by Top 10 hits Human Heat and Shapeshifters.

In 2016, TerraForm was released. Lead Single "If You Want It" reached #2 at rock radio. The album was nominated for the Rock Album Of the Year at the 2017 Juno Awards. Sam Roberts Band's seventh studio album is currently in production and slated for release this year.

Sam Roberts Band Ale is produced by award-winning Kingston-based craft brewery Spearhead Brewing Company. It features distinct notes of caramel, subtle undertones of biscuit and a dry, zesty finish. Brewed with four types of malts and three types of hops, it's unfiltered with a complex flavour and aroma. Available at LCBO and The Beer Store.





