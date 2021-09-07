Sam Koon Shares Lyrical Visual For 'Every Other Weekend'

Country riser Sam Koon releases lyrical visual for his recent single titled, "Every Other Weekend." You can watch the lyric video by clicking here.

The new single "Every Other Weekend" was co-written by Alex Pennington Smith. Before this release, Sam released a single titled "Dry Day In June" co-written with Alex Pennington Smith and 3-time Dove Award-nominated producer Dan Hannon.

As a songwriter, Sam received his first major label cut with Sony/RCA recording artist Andrew Jannakos's single "Somebody Loves You" which debuted as the #1 trending TikTok sound back in May 2021.

Born and raised in North Georgia, Sam originally performed out of Nashville as the lead singer for touring act & country crossover artist, Jessta James It wasn't until just a few years ago Sam decided to release his own original music.

You can learn more about Sam Koon by connecting with him on Instagram.