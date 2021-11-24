Sam Koon Releases Lyric Video For Emotional Single 'Best Of Us'

Country newcomer Sam Koon shares lyrical visual for his emotional balled titled "Best Of Us," available on all digital platforms.

You can watch the lyric video below!

In the acoustic ballad "Best of Us," everyone in the world can relate to the struggle during difficult times. The song is written by Sam Koon and Alex Pennington Smith. With fantastic support from editorials on release day, Sam's song is featured on Apple Music's Best New Country Songs and Spotify's Fresh Finds: Country playlist.

At the beginning of each chorus, Koon says, "We all say things we don't mean / Show a side that's hard to see / Feel like no amount of praying can make up for the times we've wasted."

As a songwriter, Sam earned his first major label cut when Andrew Jannakos's "Somebody Loves You" charted as the top trending TikTok sound in May 2021.The North Flordia native was originally a lead singer for Jessta James, a touring act and country crossover artist. It wasn't until a few years ago that Sam began recording original music.