Sam Hunt Releases New Song 'Outskirts' With Summer Tour On Sale Now

“Outskirts” comes as Hunt’s recently announced Summer on the Outskirts Tour goes on sale today.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt releases new song "Outskirts" today. In the new track, written by Hunt with Zach Crowell, Josh Osborne, and Jerry Flowers, the Georgia-native pines over a could-have-been life with a could-have-been wife as the loneliness is amplified by sorrowful guitar.

"Outskirts" comes as Hunt's recently announced Summer on the Outskirts Tour goes on sale today plus, his sold-out show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium tonight (March 10). For more information on tour dates, visit www.SamHunt.com.

"Outskirts" serves as the latest from the five-time GRAMMY nominee, following a string of recent song drops including "Walmart," the nostalgic "Start Nowhere," and his current Top 20-and-climbing radio hit "Water Under the Bridge."

Listen to the new single here:

About Sam Hunt:

Sam Hunt is a five-time GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker. His sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 9x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road."

Hunt also wrote his latest eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and recent releases, "Start Nowhere," "Walmart," and "Outskirts."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with seven achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town," "Speakers," and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.9 billion global streams and has earned 43 million RIAA certified units.



