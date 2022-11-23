Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sam Hunt Drops New Song 'Start Nowhere'

The accompanying music video for “Start Nowhere” is also out today.

Nov. 23, 2022  

Multi-Platinum-selling hitmaker Sam Hunt drops new song "Start Nowhere" today. Hunt and co-writers Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne lean into the comfort and ease of a life before distractions.

"When you grow up in a small town, you love where you're from, you are where you're from, and you answer the call of adventure when you turn 18 and take off out into the big wide world," shares Hunt on his socials. "If you stay gone too long without coming home, you can get a little disconnected. Sometimes the only way to get your feet back on the ground is to go back home where you grew up."

American Songwriter recently spoke with Hunt and notes, "Hunt says his 'true north' isn't just going home, but choosing home and the 'values that home represents to me over worldly ambitions.'"

The accompanying music video for "Start Nowhere," also out today, is a compilation of Hunt's family home movies showing Hunt roughhousing with his brothers and time spent with his parents, family, and friends in his hometown of Cedartown, Ga. The video hits a full heartfelt note as we go into a holiday focused on giving thanks and appreciation for our blessings.

"I connect with that video so much," Hunt shares exclusively with PEOPLE. "How much of this is me just connecting to my family and how much of it is just stepping outside myself and just appreciating the nostalgia of that era - just the love in mom's eyes and all the things that show up there that are just real and authentic?"

Multi-Platinum-selling, award-winning hitmaker Sam Hunt's sophomore album SOUTHSIDE debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by The New York Times and US Weekly, the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits "Kinfolks," "Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90's," one of NPR's Best Songs of 2020 "Hard To Forget," and his three-week No. 1, 8x Platinum-selling, GRAMMY-nominated smash, "Body Like A Back Road." Hunt also wrote his recent eighth chart-topping hit, "23," his latest radio staple "Water Under the Bridge," and his brand-new track, "Start Nowhere."

SOUTHSIDE follows Hunt's GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, MONTEVALLO, which also topped the Billboard Country Albums chart and produced four No. 1 singles. All ten tracks on MONTEVALLO are RIAA certified with six achieving Platinum or Multi-Platinum status including "Leave the Night On," "House Party," "Take Your Time," "Break Up In A Small Town" and "Make You Miss Me."

Called "stylistically provocative" by The New York Times and "deceptively phenomenal" by The Washington Post, Hunt has received accolades from Associated Press, Billboard, Esquire, Entertainment Weekly, Los Angeles Times, NPR, Rolling Stone, SPIN Magazine, Village Voice, The New York Times, The Washington Post and more. Since MONTEVALLO's 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 12.5 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA certified units.

Watch the new music video here:



