Sam Ferrara Serves Up New Single 'Waiter'

Her debut album “Piece of Me” is set to be released on July 28th.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Country music singer/songwriter and recording artist Sam Ferrara is back with a new single and she is serving up some sass! 

With feisty lyrics like she's the best thing, you deserve to lose, no she's never been a waiter, so don't think she'll wait on you, Sam's newest single is a gritty and inspiring anthem, delivering a message about female empowerment. Just like Sam always says to her audience..."You don't wait for no man!"

"Waiter is a strong, spicy and upbeat bop that tells the world you are not waiting around for someone that can't commit," Sam explains. "We all have that person (or thing) and you just need to carry on with your life without them.

About Sam Ferrara:

As the kid who would listen to classical music on NPR from the age of 8, Sam Ferrara has made music a part of her life ever since. Beginning with her voice and piano, she quickly realized she had a knack for instruments and learned the clarinet, alto saxophone, and her favorite, bass clarinet - just to name a few.

Finding her stride in the band room, the pieces of Sam's story helped her develop into the musician she is today. Graduating with a degree from Hofstra University in Music Education, she was immediately drawn to songwriting thanks to her visit to Nashville and the inspiration of Hunter Hayes.

Since 2014, Sam’s pursuit of being a strong and whole-hearted storyteller never stopped. Developing her craft as a solo artist and traveling to Nashville for years really helped Sam find her path to songwriting. In 2017, she made the move to Nashville to live out her dream. In addition to being a singer/songwriter, Sam was a Middle School band teacher, passing on the passion of music to others. She is ready to continue to inspire others with her story.

Audiences see the influence of Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift and Miranda Lambert in Sam’s storytelling, but she adds a theatrical twist to her live performances with her energy matching Carrie Underwood's.

Looking to shatter glass ceilings in the industry, Sam has been experimenting with woodwind instruments in her music. Her sound is rooted in modernized country music, with an added flair of jazz, rock, acoustic and more. 

Some highlights in Sam’s career include performing at Madison Square Garden, Barclay Center, off-broadway at Symphony Space, The Cutting Room, The Bluebird Cafe, The Listening Room and The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts in Houston, TX. She has shared the stage with many talented artists, opening for Kalie Shore, Honey Countryand Lauren Davidson. Sam also traveled to Europe in 2010 and 2012 to perform.

Her debut album “Piece of Me,” set to be released on July 28th, examines the ups and down's in Sam's life over the last 8 years. This is only the beginning of what is to come for Sam’s story.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

