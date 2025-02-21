Sam Fender Releases New Album 'People Watching'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sam Fender releases his third album, the critically acclaimed People Watching. It follows 2021’s chart-topping Seventeen Going Under and is released via Capitol Records. Now solidified as one of Britain’s most accomplished songwriters of his generation, if Seventeen Going Under was Sam’s “coming of age” record, People Watching is his next step forward - colorful stories and observations of everyday characters living their everyday, but often extraordinary, lives.

Sam will kick off the North American leg of the People Watching Tour at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver on April 5. The North American headline shows will give fans a rare opportunity to see Fender perform in intimate settings.

Last month, Sam was nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Alternative/Rock Act at the BRIT Awards 2025 on March 1st in London.

Sam Fender North American Tour Dates

April 5th - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre - Vancouver, BC

April 7th - The Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA

April 9th - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

April 11th - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

April 12th - Coachella Festival, CA

April 19th - Coachella Festival, CA

April 21st - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

April 23rd - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

April 24th – Fillmore Auditorium - Denver, CO

