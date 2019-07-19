Salvador Santana and Ozomatli's Asdru Sierra Launch RMXKNZ Project and Release CANVAS

GRAMMY Award-winning musician and artist Salvador Santana has teamed up with longtime friend and musical peer Asdru Sierra of the GRAMMY Award-winning group Ozomatli for a new collaborative project, RMXKNZ (pronounced "remix-icans"). The duo will release their debut full-length, self-titled album on Friday, September 20 during Hispanic Heritage Month.

The album's lead single, "CANVAS," a funky, jazzy hip-hop cut, presents listeners with an imagined blank canvas onto which they could paint the world they want to inhabit. As the duo's first-ever original song, the feel-good single establishes the RMXKNZ sound and ethos: conscious music to ignite change. "CANVAS," along with album details, were unveiled yesterday via the Recording Academy's, GRAMMY.com site.

Listen on your favorite streaming service here.

The track's official music video further enhances the song's message: a visual celebration of personal expression. The visual, which follows Salvador and Asdru on a vibrant ride through the lively Latinx neighborhoods of East L.A. and Downtown Los Angeles, addresses the issues affecting the diverse communities that comprise the duo's hometown: women's and abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, immigrant rights, gender inclusivity and more.

"'CANVAS' is about allowing a space to create a life and a world we want to build and live in together," Sierra says. "RMXKNZ is about unity and the beautiful sides of life. The project is not just meant for one type of person, but for everyone. If we can dance together, we can live, work and be together."

"RMXKNZ is a love letter to L.A., Latinx culture and what we call La Resistencia, the Resistance," Santana adds. "Los Angeles is a multicultural melting pot, which influences how we play and the many styles we implement into our music and our sound. We don't just play one style - we play life. Our music has no limits as to who can enjoy it. This is music for the world."

Salvador and Asdru's artistic journey with RMXKNZ delivers an empowering soundtrack for the new generation of politically woke, socially conscious dreamers. Pulling from their wide-ranging tastes and extensive musical knowledge, RMXKNZ spans genres, decades and cultures far and wide. RMXKNZ is futuristic in scope and style, while firmly rooted in the traditional sounds of the duo's individual and collective upbringings. Their sound encompasses everything from golden age West Coast hip-hop and Afro-Caribbean rhythms to electrofunk and cumbia-all filtered through the modern Latinx lens. In essence, RMXKNZ offers an all-inclusive depiction of the true-life experiences that make up their multicultural hometown: music for the people and by the people.

Track listing for RMXKNZ:

"Canvas"

"Muevelo"

"Shout It"

"Bootie Shuffle"

"Dance Baila Dance"

"Wan Ta Say"

"Let It Out"

"Just Hang On"

"Bout That Time"

"Make It Betta"

"RMXKNZ Theme"

"If You Want Love"

"What's Your Pleasure"

"Save The World"





