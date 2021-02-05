Saleka Explores the Power of Language With Stunning New Single 'Graffiti'

Today, Philadelphia singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Saleka returns with "Graffiti," a stripped-down exploration into the power of words and their lasting impact. With haunting phrases like "damaged," "disrespectful," and "I made you" etched into Saleka's skin, her accompanying "Graffiti" video continues the song's moving story and brings her words to life.

The eagerly anticipated "Graffiti" follows the 24-year-old Saleka's debut single and its follow-up, "Clarity" and "Mr. Incredible." "Like using Daedalus's wings to fly / addicted to the momentary high / Of his graffiti all over me," she sings on the track, drawing sweeping links between fleeting joy and the destruction that can come from putting too much stock in fantasy.

The "Graffiti" visual is the third shot and directed by Saleka's sister, Ishana, who collaborated with the singer on a treatment that explores the primal, physical, and often lasting power of words spoken by the people we love most. "It is hard not to define and limit ourselves by how others see us, or the things they say to us. Words are like spells, they live and resonate.," Saleka says. "The art of graffiti was started as a way of tagging, claiming space, marking territory. A beautiful and powerful tool. In a way, the words that we say to others are just as permanent and impactful as if they were spray painted on concrete."

Saleka released her debut single, "Clarity," in September of 2020 to immediate hype and acclaim. Refinery29 said Saleka "calls upon the sounds of the R&B greats for her soulful debut, sounding every bit like the legends that she's closely studied for years." In December, she released "Mr. Incredible," a moving single about coping with a partner's unwillingness to communicate. "The soulful chorus neatly subverts the Disney/Pixar character's tagline, and positions Saleka as an R&B talent to watch in 2021," Billboard wrote of the track. "Saleka's distinct R&B sensibility and musician's ear for key changes come through in droves on this track," V Magazine added. Recently, Saleka performed live as part of Paste Magazine's "On The Road" sessions - watch her performance HERE.

With "Graffiti," Saleka kicks off a busy 2021, with more music and visuals to join her fast-growing, critically acclaimed catalogue. Stay tuned for more on this must-hear new artist in the coming months.

Listen to "Graffiti" here:

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez