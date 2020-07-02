Sad Summer Fest Rescheduled To 2021

Rescheduled due to the pandemic, Sad Summer Fest will return in 2021, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly And Destroy Boys.

A statement from SSF Producers

"We are very grateful to announce the new 2021 dates for Sad Summer Festival. If you already have your 2020 ticket, you are already set, and it's good for 2021! If you do not have tickets yet, you can grab your tickets now at sadsummerfest.com

2020 has been a tough year, and the world is hurting, but we are proud to offer our fans something to look forward to. Our scene is hurting too. Touring is the lifeblood of all the artists on Sad Summer and beyond, and without the ability to tour for all of 2020, many are struggling to make it through. The same is true for venues, promoters, road crew, security, venue staff, etc.

The most important thing you can do to support the artists you love is to buy music, merch, hold onto your concert tickets, help spread the message, and invest in music. Fans are the backbone of our scene and we will get through these times together.

Over the coming weeks, we will be highlighting various charities, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting each. It is important for us to do our small part in helping the larger issues we are all currently facing.

We cannot wait to see you all next summer and can't thank you enough for your patience and support!"

Tickets previously purchased for 2020 will automatically be honored for the rescheduled dates in 2021. More details can be found in the FAQ section on the Sad Summer Fest site.

Additional tickets for 2021 are on sale now. www.sadsummerfest.com

SAD SUMMER FEST 2021 PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS

Date

City

State

Venue

July 9, 2021

Orlando

FL

The Orlando Amphitheater

July 10, 2021

Atlanta

GA

Masquerade

July 13, 2021

Columbus

OH

Express Live! Outdoor

July 14, 2021

Toronto

ON

RBC Echo Beach

July 16, 2021

Baltimore

MD

MECU Pavilion

July 17, 2021

Philadelphia

PA

Skyline Stage @ the Mann

July 21, 2021

Pittsburgh

PA

Stage AE Outdoors

July 23, 2021

New York

NY

The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 24, 2021

Worcester

MA

The Palladium Outdoors

July 25, 2021

Asbury Park

NJ

Summer Stage

July 30, 2021

Pontiac

MI

Crofoot Festival Grounds

July 31, 2021

Milwaukee

WI

The Rave

August 6, 2021

Sacramento

CA

Papa Murphy's

August 7, 2021

Anaheim

CA

The Grove Outdoors

