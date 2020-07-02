Sad Summer Fest Rescheduled To 2021
Rescheduled due to the pandemic, Sad Summer Fest will return in 2021, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly And Destroy Boys.
A statement from SSF Producers
"We are very grateful to announce the new 2021 dates for Sad Summer Festival. If you already have your 2020 ticket, you are already set, and it's good for 2021! If you do not have tickets yet, you can grab your tickets now at sadsummerfest.com
2020 has been a tough year, and the world is hurting, but we are proud to offer our fans something to look forward to. Our scene is hurting too. Touring is the lifeblood of all the artists on Sad Summer and beyond, and without the ability to tour for all of 2020, many are struggling to make it through. The same is true for venues, promoters, road crew, security, venue staff, etc.
The most important thing you can do to support the artists you love is to buy music, merch, hold onto your concert tickets, help spread the message, and invest in music. Fans are the backbone of our scene and we will get through these times together.
Over the coming weeks, we will be highlighting various charities, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting each. It is important for us to do our small part in helping the larger issues we are all currently facing.
We cannot wait to see you all next summer and can't thank you enough for your patience and support!"
Tickets previously purchased for 2020 will automatically be honored for the rescheduled dates in 2021. More details can be found in the FAQ section on the Sad Summer Fest site.
Additional tickets for 2021 are on sale now. www.sadsummerfest.com
SAD SUMMER FEST 2021 PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS
|
Date
|
City
|
State
|
Venue
|
July 9, 2021
|
Orlando
|
FL
|
The Orlando Amphitheater
|
July 10, 2021
|
Atlanta
|
GA
|
Masquerade
|
July 13, 2021
|
Columbus
|
OH
|
Express Live! Outdoor
|
July 14, 2021
|
Toronto
|
ON
|
RBC Echo Beach
|
July 16, 2021
|
Baltimore
|
MD
|
MECU Pavilion
|
July 17, 2021
|
Philadelphia
|
PA
|
Skyline Stage @ the Mann
|
July 21, 2021
|
Pittsburgh
|
PA
|
Stage AE Outdoors
|
July 23, 2021
|
New York
|
NY
|
The Rooftop at Pier 17
|
July 24, 2021
|
Worcester
|
MA
|
The Palladium Outdoors
|
July 25, 2021
|
Asbury Park
|
NJ
|
Summer Stage
|
July 30, 2021
|
Pontiac
|
MI
|
Crofoot Festival Grounds
|
July 31, 2021
|
Milwaukee
|
WI
|
The Rave
|
August 6, 2021
|
Sacramento
|
CA
|
Papa Murphy's
|
August 7, 2021
|
Anaheim
|
CA
|
The Grove Outdoors
