Sad Summer Fest Rescheduled To 2021

Rescheduled due to the pandemic, Sad Summer Fest will return in 2021, featuring All Time Low, The Story So Far, Movements, The Maine, Grayscale, Yours Truly And Destroy Boys.

A statement from SSF Producers

"We are very grateful to announce the new 2021 dates for Sad Summer Festival. If you already have your 2020 ticket, you are already set, and it's good for 2021! If you do not have tickets yet, you can grab your tickets now at sadsummerfest.com

2020 has been a tough year, and the world is hurting, but we are proud to offer our fans something to look forward to. Our scene is hurting too. Touring is the lifeblood of all the artists on Sad Summer and beyond, and without the ability to tour for all of 2020, many are struggling to make it through. The same is true for venues, promoters, road crew, security, venue staff, etc.

The most important thing you can do to support the artists you love is to buy music, merch, hold onto your concert tickets, help spread the message, and invest in music. Fans are the backbone of our scene and we will get through these times together.

Over the coming weeks, we will be highlighting various charities, with a portion of ticket sales benefiting each. It is important for us to do our small part in helping the larger issues we are all currently facing.

We cannot wait to see you all next summer and can't thank you enough for your patience and support!"

Tickets previously purchased for 2020 will automatically be honored for the rescheduled dates in 2021. More details can be found in the FAQ section on the Sad Summer Fest site.

Additional tickets for 2021 are on sale now. www.sadsummerfest.com

SAD SUMMER FEST 2021 PRESENTED BY JOURNEYS

Date City State Venue July 9, 2021 Orlando FL The Orlando Amphitheater July 10, 2021 Atlanta GA Masquerade July 13, 2021 Columbus OH Express Live! Outdoor July 14, 2021 Toronto ON RBC Echo Beach July 16, 2021 Baltimore MD MECU Pavilion July 17, 2021 Philadelphia PA Skyline Stage @ the Mann July 21, 2021 Pittsburgh PA Stage AE Outdoors July 23, 2021 New York NY The Rooftop at Pier 17 July 24, 2021 Worcester MA The Palladium Outdoors July 25, 2021 Asbury Park NJ Summer Stage July 30, 2021 Pontiac MI Crofoot Festival Grounds July 31, 2021 Milwaukee WI The Rave August 6, 2021 Sacramento CA Papa Murphy's August 7, 2021 Anaheim CA The Grove Outdoors

