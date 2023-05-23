Sad Park Announce New Album 'NO MORE SOUND' & Share New Single 'ALWAYS AROUND'

The new album will be released on July 7.

Alternative emo punk band, Sad Park, have revealed details on their upcoming new album ‘NO MORE SOUND’, which will be released on July 7 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band also shares the first single and music video for “ALWAYS AROUND” which can be seen below.

“ALWAYS AROUND” is about wanting to get the most out of life, making sure that you are appreciating and loving the things and people around you,” says the band on the new song. “Accepting the hard times, pushing through and recognizing them as formative moments to appreciate and grow from.”

‘NO MORE SOUND’ is Sad Park’s third full length and first for Pure Noise Records. The band worked with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, who oversaw production and collaborated with vocalist/guitarist Graham Steele on the lyric writing process, helped bassist/vocalist Sam Morton, drummer Grant Bubar and guitarist Aidan Memory not only create a record that flows, musically and thematically, from beginning to end, but which also sees the four-piece truly discover and become who they are as a band.

“The theme of the album is summarized into four parts: Life, Death, Love, and Time,” says Steele. Recorded across ten days at Balboa Studios in Los Angeles, ‘NO MORE SOUND’ is the sound of a band really coming into their own. It captures their chemistry perfectly, and as much fun as the band had making the record in general, it still manages to convey the band’s distinctively peppy sense of melancholy.

While Sad Park have always tapped into the human condition with their songs, they do so even more profoundly on this record.

Sad Park will support The Frights on their upcoming tour kicking off Friday, June 2 at The Novo in Los Angeles. Beginning August 17, they will open for AJJ on a run of summer shows starting in Pittsburgh. Full list of dates is below and tickets can be found here: https://sadpark.com.

Sad Park – Upcoming Tour Dates

w/The Frights

June 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

July 7 – Austin, TX @ Parish

July 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

July 9 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

July 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore

July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

July 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

July 16 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

July 18 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

July 19 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

July 21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

July 22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

July 25 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous

July 26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

July 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

w/AJJ

August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit

August 19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

August 20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In

August 21 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

August 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

August 23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

August 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

August 26 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers

August 27 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar

August 29 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note

August 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

September 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad



