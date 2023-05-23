Sad Park Announce New Album 'NO MORE SOUND' & Share New Single 'ALWAYS AROUND'

The new album will be released on July 7.
Alternative emo punk band, Sad Park, have revealed details on their upcoming new album ‘NO MORE SOUND’, which will be released on July 7 via Pure Noise Records. Today, the band also shares the first single and music video for “ALWAYS AROUND” which can be seen below.
“ALWAYS AROUND” is about wanting to get the most out of life, making sure that you are appreciating and loving the things and people around you,” says the band on the new song. “Accepting the hard times, pushing through and recognizing them as formative moments to appreciate and grow from.”
‘NO MORE SOUND’ is Sad Park’s third full length and first for Pure Noise Records. The band worked with AJJ’s Sean Bonnette, who oversaw production and collaborated with vocalist/guitarist Graham Steele on the lyric writing process, helped bassist/vocalist Sam Morton, drummer Grant Bubar and guitarist Aidan Memory not only create a record that flows, musically and thematically, from beginning to end, but which also sees the four-piece truly discover and become who they are as a band.
“The theme of the album is summarized into four parts: Life, Death, Love, and Time,” says Steele. Recorded across ten days at Balboa Studios in Los Angeles, ‘NO MORE SOUND’ is the sound of a band really coming into their own. It captures their chemistry perfectly, and as much fun as the band had making the record in general, it still manages to convey the band’s distinctively peppy sense of melancholy.
While Sad Park have always tapped into the human condition with their songs, they do so even more profoundly on this record.
Sad Park will support The Frights on their upcoming tour kicking off Friday, June 2 at The Novo in Los Angeles. Beginning August 17, they will open for AJJ on a run of summer shows starting in Pittsburgh. Full list of dates is below and tickets can be found here: https://sadpark.com.
w/The Frights
June 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
July 7 – Austin, TX @ Parish
July 8 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
July 9 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
July 13 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Baltimore
July 14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
July 15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made
July 16 – Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
July 18 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
July 19 – Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge
July 21 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
July 22 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
July 25 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lous
July 26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
July 28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
w/AJJ
August 17 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit
August 19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl
August 20 - Nashville, TN @ Exit In
August 21 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
August 22 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
August 23 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle
August 24 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm
August 26 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers
August 27 - Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar
August 29 - Columbia, MO @ The Blue Note
August 31 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head
September 1 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad
